Expanded credit facility supports Elevate's acquisition strategy across Canada and the United States

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) (OTCQB: ESVCF) (FSE: Y19) ("Elevate" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with a Schedule I Canadian lender, providing up to $25 million of acquisition financing and increasing its revolving operating facility to $7.5 million (the "Credit Facility"). The expanded Credit Facility provides Elevate with additional financial flexibility to execute its acquisition strategy while supporting the working capital requirements of its growing operating platform.

The amended Credit Facility includes: a new $25.0 million undrawn acquisition facility to support qualifying acquisitions in Canada and the United States; a $7.5 million revolving operating facility, increased from $6.0 million, to support working capital requirements; and approximately $14.5 million of existing term debt previously advanced in connection with completed acquisitions.

"The expansion of our credit facility reflects the continued support of our banking partner and provides Elevate with additional flexibility to pursue our growth strategy," said Paul Bissett, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate. "With up to $25 million of acquisition capacity and an expanded operating line, we are well positioned to pursue opportunities within our active acquisition pipeline across Canada and the United States while maintaining a disciplined approach to leverage and capital allocation."

"This facility is a powerful strategic tool that significantly enhances our ability to execute on our acquisition pipeline," said Romeo Di Battista Jr., Executive Chairman of Elevate. "By combining senior bank debt with our public market currency, balance sheet cash and vendor financing, we can structure compelling acquisitions, accelerate our growth and continue building Elevate into a leading North American services platform."

The amended Credit Facility also improves the Company's borrowing terms. The interest rate on the operating facility has been reduced to prime plus 1.00% from prime plus 1.25%, while the interest rate on the acquisition facility is based on prime plus a margin determined by the prevailing leverage ratio. The $25 million acquisition facility may be drawn in multiple tranches to finance qualifying acquisitions in Canada and the United States, subject to the terms and conditions of the credit agreement. Amounts drawn under the facility are amortized over seven years.

The Credit Facility contains customary financial and other covenants, including a maximum Total Funded Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.50x, subject to a temporary increase to 3.75x following certain material acquisitions, and a minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 1.10x. The Credit Facility matures on May 10, 2028 and is secured against the assets and subsidiaries of the Company.

Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate Service Group is a national facilities management and essential commercial services company focused on building an integrated platform through disciplined acquisitions and organic growth. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings decades of experience serving national, blue-chip customers. The Company is building a scalable platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and delivers superior customer outcomes. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "ESVCF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker "Y19".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Elevate Service Group Inc.

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