SIBS AB (publ): SIBS signs LOI with global construction company for strategic partnership in data center module production

SIBS AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary SIBS Sdn Bhd has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with a global construction and engineering company. The parties intend to establish a strategic partnership for the development and construction of a prototype modular data centre, with the aim of scaling up to production in 2027.

Under the LOI, the partner will be responsible for data center project delivery and global deployment of the modules, while SIBS provide manufacturing capacity and supply chain from its factory in Penang, Malaysia, including manufacturing of the module structure and selected internal components.

As a first step, the parties will develop a prototype, with production work scheduled for Q4 2026. The parties aim to finalize the partnership structure and definitive agreements during the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, with a target to scale up production in 2027. The LOI is subject to further due diligence, internal approvals and the execution of definitive, binding agreements.

For more information, please contact:

Lawrence Chua Executive Director, SIBS Sdn Bhd slchua@sibs.com.my Tuomas Oijala COO, SIBS AB to@sibs.se