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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
111 Leser
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SIBS AB (publ): SIBS signs LOI with global construction company for strategic partnership in data center module production

SIBS AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary SIBS Sdn Bhd has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with a global construction and engineering company. The parties intend to establish a strategic partnership for the development and construction of a prototype modular data centre, with the aim of scaling up to production in 2027.

Under the LOI, the partner will be responsible for data center project delivery and global deployment of the modules, while SIBS provide manufacturing capacity and supply chain from its factory in Penang, Malaysia, including manufacturing of the module structure and selected internal components.

As a first step, the parties will develop a prototype, with production work scheduled for Q4 2026. The parties aim to finalize the partnership structure and definitive agreements during the fourth quarter of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, with a target to scale up production in 2027. The LOI is subject to further due diligence, internal approvals and the execution of definitive, binding agreements.

For more information, please contact:

Lawrence Chua

Executive Director, SIBS Sdn Bhd

slchua@sibs.com.my

Tuomas Oijala

COO, SIBS AB

to@sibs.se

This information is the kind of inside information that SIBS AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person at SIBS AB above, at 14:00 CEST on 1 October 2026.


SIBS was founded in 2016 and is today one of the world's leading modular building manufacturers. With an annual scalable capacity of up to around 6,000 homes, or 12,000 modules, SIBS delivers sustainable, high-quality buildings adapted to local conditions. The company's industrialized platform enables a wide range of applications, from residential housing to community buildings. SIBS has the entire integrated value chain for industrial construction within the group, including design and configuration in its own building system, industrial production in its own factories, and onsite assembly and finalization. Through digitalization and advanced technology, SIBS sets a new standard in the construction industry. SIBS' bond is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at www.sibs.se.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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