HR teams that sign by December 31 get the US$24,000 Agentic HR Accelerator Program, led by Jessica Zwaan, and Leapsome Agentic HRIS Foundation tier at no cost

Leapsome, the Agentic HR Platform, today launched Six Months to Agentic HR, a program that gives HR teams a timeline, a partner, and a peer group to build an agentic HR team equipped to lead their company's AI transition. Customers who sign by December 31 receive the Agentic HR Accelerator Program at no cost (a US$24,000 value), Leapsome Agentic HRIS Foundation tier for free for the duration of their contract, and HRIS migration in as fast as two weeks. The offer is open to new and existing Leapsome customers.

Leapsome's 2027 Workforce Trends Report shows why the timing matters: 81% of the 100 high-growth companies analyzed already expect AI skills in their People teams, and 72% of open People roles are now talent work.

"Most of our industry is adding AI features and calling it transformation," said Jenny Podewils, co-founder and co-CEO of Leapsome. "The bar for what exceptional HR looks like has risen twice, and efficient people ops is now only the baseline. We believe an ambitious people team can build an agentic HR team within six months, and we're putting our own people beside them to prove it. We're doing this because we believe the next generation of AI leaders in business will come from HR."

What agentic HR looks like

Agentic HR is a people team equipped to lead the company's AI transition. In an agentic HR team, AI agents run operations, answer the people questions, and accelerate talent development, so HR spends its capacity raising AI fluency and building the organization of tomorrow. Customers can imagine building toward use cases where:

AI helps identify and hire the right talent, while accelerating their performance and AI fluency.

Agents run your most burdensome core HR processes, so your team's time goes to your people.

Anytime you ask a people question, you get a board-ready answer from live data.

What the Agentic HR Accelerator Program includes

The program is a six-month guided engagement for growing companies ready to build an agentic HR team. The first cohort starts in January 2027 and includes:

A live and recorded expert series on agentic HR, led by Leapsome VP People Strategy and Operations, Jessica Zwaan

An exclusive cohort of HR leaders, built for real peer exchange

A dedicated Leapsome point of contact

Guided onboarding for three specialized AI use cases the team chooses

HRIS migration in as fast as two weeks, handled by Leapsome experts

A readiness check and Agentic HR certification

Why Leapsome can make this commitment

Leapsome rebuilt its platform for this moment, together with customers who left legacy HR software behind. HR teams now with an Agentic HR Platform can type a request like, "Build an onboarding workflow for remote engineering hires in Germany, with equipment ordering, a 30-day check-in, and probation review," and the AI Workflow Builder drafts it in seconds. Nothing runs until the team approves it. Leaders ask Vibe Dashboards, "Are our top performers paid fairly against their bands?" and get an interactive dashboard built from live people data.

"We rebuilt Leapsome's core so HR teams can lead the AI transformation and build strong organizations instead of administering tedious tasks," said Kajetan Armansperg, co-founder and co-CEO of Leapsome. "AI agents execute core people ops, with human sign-off where it matters. Our in-depth talent graph covering the entire employee lifecycle from recruiting over onboarding to performance and payroll provides crucial context for agents, allowing them to free up precious time for HR teams."

Leapsome customers average 40% admin time saved and report up to 20% higher employee performance. More than 2,000 organizations, from AI leaders like Notion and Parloa to small, fast-growing teams, run on Leapsome today.

HR teams can see the program and book a demo at leapsome.com/agentic-HR-accelerator.

ABOUT LEAPSOME

Leapsome is the agentic HR platform for lean people teams with outsized business impact. AI is changing how companies win, and that shift runs through people. Leapsome is built for this moment: AI agents execute core people ops end to end, alongside the deepest Talent Suite on the market, so HR leaders turn real-time workforce signals into action. More than 2,000 organizations, from AI leaders like Notion and Parloa to small, fast-growing teams, run on Leapsome. The platform is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified, EU AI Act and GDPR compliant, and recognized by G2 as the category's ROI and usability leader. Founded in 2016 by Jenny Podewils and Kajetan Armansperg, Leapsome is headquartered in Berlin and New York City.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001225040/en/

Contacts:

Maura McCarthy

PR Communications Lead

maura.mccarthy@leapsome.com