Ground-up Native AI approach brings AI control to finance professionals

Yarken the pioneering AI-native TBM/FinOps platform, today released the world's first CFO-focused AI Economics platform, translating enterprise AI model and token choices into finance-grade levers of business value.

Today's uncontrolled AI projects and token overspends challenge finance executives and Chief Financial Officers to connect rapidly growing AI costs with initiatives, ownership, and measurable business outcomes. Early AI projects and Tokenomics/AI FinOps tools focus on often-fragmented direct costs such as tokens, resulting in material underestimates of Total AI Costs as they scale.

The deeper question facing executive boards is understanding the fully-loaded costs of AI and how these inputs relate to capital deployed, business outcomes and Return on AI "RoAi". The General Ledger remains the financial system for recording business value, but lacks the operational context and speed needed to understand which AI models, tools, agents, teams and initiatives drive costs.

Yarken's AI-native Financial Intelligence connects the finance system of record to AI consumption telemetry, turning real-time data into actionable value insights. CFOs can now link projects, teams, squads, AI agents and their underlying models, providing continuous control, forecasting and value analysis on a single CFO-ready platform for the first time. Now the highly variable usage of models can be controlled across lines of business, different tech stacks, and geographies.

Yarken founder and CEO, Ravi Kuppan, said: "To date, the AI race has largely played out away from the tried and proven processes and systems which CFOs use daily to operate their businesses. Massive AI adoption breaks the decade-long connection between books of accounts, IT systems of records and finance professionals and is now unsustainable as AI spend moves so fast."

"We created Yarken AI Economics to answer a burning desire for CFOs to take back control. Our experience in IT Financial Management and our AI-native approach now delivers the best approach at the right time to measure real business value with the growing transition to AI-powered enterprises."

Built Agentic AI-native ground-up

Yarken's AI Economics module was designed to be an Agentic AI-native. It integrates all variable AI costs, including agent and license changes, AI specialist teams, and related non-AI technology costs, labor, and consulting. Yarken's single integrated view allows CFOs to evaluate:

Can we still afford the latest Frontier Models?

Which infrastructure model, on-premise, private cloud or MSP, suits us best?

Where should we invest in human expertise versus AI-driven automation?

When Token pricing changes, how do we reallocate token budgets?

And ultimately, what value do my AI initiatives add to our business?

Demonstrating its leadership in AI economics, Yarken became a founding member of the Linux Foundation's new Tokenomics Foundation earlier this year, joining leading players such as JP MorganChase, Oracle, SAP and Service

Yarken AI Economics Key features

Total AI cost visibility purpose-built fine grained cost model to normalize tokens, seats, credits, GPU hours, agent runs, licenses, cloud infrastructure, labour and other AI costs, all linked to business value.

purpose-built fine grained cost model to normalize tokens, seats, credits, GPU hours, agent runs, licenses, cloud infrastructure, labour and other AI costs, all linked to business value. AI Cost Control - Daily cost allocation and reporting and recommendations across models, tools, vendors, teams, and business units, with clear ownership, allocation and anomaly detection without waiting for month end reporting banishing Shadow AI.

- Daily cost allocation and reporting and recommendations across models, tools, vendors, teams, and business units, with clear ownership, allocation and anomaly detection without waiting for month end reporting banishing Shadow AI. AI Native Financial Intelligenc e Out of the box Yarken agents run continuously to spot anomalies and exceptions, make recommendations to improve outcomes. Using strict guardrails

e Out of the box Yarken agents run continuously to spot anomalies and exceptions, make recommendations to improve outcomes. Using strict guardrails Integrated AI Capitalisation separating capitalizable development, non-capitalizable research, and ongoing AI OpEx for a defensible and auditable cost record to maximise Enterprise Value and treat AI expenses like every other cost line in the GL.

About Yarken

Yarken unites AI Economics, TBM and FinOps in one platform, giving enterprises complete visibility across cloud, SaaS, infrastructure, and AI spend. Built for CIOs, IT finance leaders, FinOps, and TBM teams who need one source of truth to move faster, invest smarter, and stay on top of the wave of technology change.

www.yarken.com

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