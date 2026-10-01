The collaboration expands Amprion's growing Neuro-Convergence Initiative, integrating molecular biomarkers with complementary technologies to better understand how neurodegenerative disease presents and progresses

Amprion, a global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing, and Prema Cognition, a leader in digital precision memory assessments, today announced a collaboration to explore a more comprehensive approach to identifying and evaluating individuals at risk for neurodegenerative disease.

The effort brings together two complementary technologies designed to address different, but equally important, steps in the patient journey. Prema Cognition's PREMAZ precision memory assessment is a 10-15 minute digital cognitive test that can be completed remotely from home or in the clinic on a desktop or tablet. PREMAZ is designed to identify subtle changes in memory function that may indicate early cognitive decline, helping identify individuals who may benefit from further evaluation. Amprion's highly sensitive biomarker assays then investigate for biological evidence of underlying neurodegenerative pathology. Together, the companies aim to create a more seamless pathway from early cognitive assessment to biomarker confirmation, supporting earlier and more informed clinical decision-making.

The partnership also represents the second strategic alliance in Amprion's broader vision to bring together complementary biological and digital technologies that provide a more complete understanding of neurodegenerative disease. By combining molecular biomarkers with complementary approaches that measure cognition and function, Amprion aims to advance a more comprehensive model for disease assessment and patient characterization.

"Earlier detection of neurodegenerative disease requires more than a single measurement," said Russ Lebovitz, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Amprion. "As disease-modifying therapies become increasingly available, clinicians need scalable tools to identify the right patients for further evaluation alongside highly specific biomarkers that can confirm underlying pathology. The PREMAZ digital cognitive assessment complements our molecular diagnostics by helping identify individuals who may benefit from additional testing."

Developed by physician-scientist Julia Cooney, M.D., in collaboration with researchers at the University of Cambridge's Memory Lab, PREMAZ uses a novel "memory precision" approach that measures not only whether someone remembers information, but how precisely it is remembered. Prema Cognition designed the platform to detect subtle cognitive changes that may not be identified by conventional screening tools, particularly among individuals experiencing subjective cognitive decline yet scoring within normal ranges on traditional cognitive assessments.

Since launching approximately one year ago, PREMAZ has been adopted in clinics across the United Kingdom, the United States, and India, where it is used in primary care, concierge medicine, longevity medicine, and specialty neurology settings.

"Digital cognitive assessment and molecular biomarkers answer different clinical questions, but together they provide a much more complete picture of brain health," said Julia Cooney, M.D., Founder and CEO of Prema Cognition. "Our platform is designed to identify subtle changes in cognitive performance early, while Amprion's biomarkers help reveal the biology driving those changes. By combining functional assessment with biological confirmation, we hope to make earlier identification of neurodegenerative disease more accessible and actionable for clinicians."

Initially, the companies plan to establish a patient assessment pathway in which PREMAZ serves as an accessible front-end cognitive assessment to help identify individuals who may benefit from confirmatory biomarker testing using Amprion's assays. The companies also anticipate opportunities to support clinical research, pharmaceutical development, and future integration into the healthcare system as neurodegenerative diagnostics continue to evolve.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift toward multimodal approaches to neurodegenerative disease assessment that combine digital health technologies, cognitive measurement, and molecular biomarkers to improve patient characterization, accelerate diagnosis, and support more personalized care.

About SAAmplify-aSYN (formerly SYNTap)

Amprion's SAAmplify-aSYN test is a first-in-class qualitative Laboratory Developed Test and the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer's disease with Lewy body co-pathology. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Amprion Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 for use of the test as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. The test became commercially available in the United States in 2021.

About Amprion

Amprion is the global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing. Amprion's intellectual property surrounding seed amplification assay methodology extends to research, drug development and commercialization. SAAmplify-aSYN is the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer's disease with Lewy body co-pathology. Amprion is also accelerating precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies.

About Prema Cognition

Prema Cognition is a digital health company focused on earlier detection of dementia. It is the company behind PREMAZ, a digital cognitive assessment created in collaboration with the University of Cambridge Memory Lab. PREMAZ is designed to identify subtle changes in cognitive decline long before symptoms appear. By translating advanced neuroscience into a clinician-ready digital tool, Prema Cognition is enabling earlier intervention and supporting research into brain health. The platform is already in use across clinics and research settings in the UK and the US. Learn more at https://www.premaz.org/ or follow us on LinkedIn (4) Prema Cognition: Overview LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001644141/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Liz Robinson

CG Life

lrobinson@cglife.com

Karen Sharma

CG Life

ksharma@cglife.com