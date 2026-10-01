Capitolis Wins 2026 GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards for Optimization Service of the Year - Americas, Europe, and Asia

Capitolis recognized across the Americas, Europe, and Asia for its work helping financial institutions optimize derivatives portfolios and free up capital

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitolis, the financial technology company, today announced it has been named Americas Optimization Service of the Year and Europe and Asia Optimization Service of the Year in the GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards 2026. The dual recognition spans both of GlobalCapital's derivatives award programs and reflects the breadth of Capitolis' work across regions.

The GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards celebrate achievements across the global derivatives market. Winners are selected on the strength of their contribution to the market.

Capitolis' suite of Portfolio Optimization solutions provides banks and buyside market participants with the opportunity to meaningfully reduce the financial resource consumption of their trading portfolios. Its fast-growing network of the world's most important financial institutions trusts it to find innovative solutions to their most important optimization challenges.

"Being recognized as GlobalCapital Derivatives Optimization Service of the Year across the Americas, Europe, and Asia highlights the strength of our platform and the reach of our growing network," said Gavin Jackson, Co-Head of Portfolio Optimization at Capitolis. "Optimization depends on scale, connectivity, and trust. We're grateful to our clients that partner with us to make these outcomes possible."

Capitolis continues to build on a period of momentum driven by new product launches, record business results, an expanding client network, key leadership appointments across its management team, and the recently announced agreement to acquire eSecLending, adding securities lending capabilities to its platform and expanding access to a growing network of institutional asset owners.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks - and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world-class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street, and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com