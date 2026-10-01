SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne Earns AWS Data Competency



01.10.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST



SoftwareOne Earns AWS Data Competency



Signaling Deeper Push into Database Modernization and Data-Driven AI Readiness



Stans, Switzerland, September 30, 2026 - SoftwareOne today announced it has achieved the AWS Data Competency in the Analytics and Database categories, recognizing its work helping customers modernize and run mission-critical database workloads on AWS and turn their data into business value. SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs (SWON).



The Data Competency is one of AWS's most rigorous partner validations, awarded only to partners with proven customer success and deep technical expertise on AWS.



About the AWS Data Competency: Analytics and Database Categories



Analytics: SoftwareOne helps customers extract value from their data, building data lakes and analytics platforms on AWS that turn fragmented data into insight they can act on.

"Most enterprises we work with are paying more than they need to for their databases and sitting on data they can't yet put to work," said Gudmundur Adalsteinsson, Chief Channels & Ecosystems Officer, SoftwareOne. "With 23 AWS Competencies, this recognition reflects both sides of how we help. We optimize, modernize databases and move from proprietary licensed engines to open-source alternatives to cut costs. And we help customers innovate, building the data foundations that AI and agentic AI projects depend on. Good data is what separates AI pilots from AI results."



Database Services: SoftwareOne helps customers migrate, modernize and manage production database workloads on AWS. This includes ensuring new applications are built on the right type of database and running FinOps-driven modernization assessments that identify where databases can be modernized to reduce cost and improve efficiency and performance.



About the AWS Competency Program



AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads to help grow their business.



The competency builds on SoftwareOne's existing AWS credentials, including the (AWS AI Services Competency and AWS Machine Learning Competency), and its participation in (the AWS Generative AI Partner Innovation Alliance). Together, they reflect SoftwareOne's ability to take customers from data foundations to AI in production.



Proven customer impact on AWS



SoftwareOne's success in achieving this competency is built on its track record of delivering results for customers across industries, including: Popular Book Company (Singapore): SoftwareOne replaced a legacy SAP Business Warehouse with a data lakehouse on AWS, using Amazon S3, AWS Glue, Amazon Redshift and Amazon QuickSight, reducing reporting time by 70%. Link

(Singapore): SoftwareOne replaced a legacy SAP Business Warehouse with a data lakehouse on AWS, using Amazon S3, AWS Glue, Amazon Redshift and Amazon QuickSight, reducing reporting time by 70%. Tiketti (Finland): SoftwareOne implemented zero-ETL replication from Amazon Aurora MySQL to Amazon Redshift, reducing latency to under a minute. Link

(Finland): SoftwareOne implemented zero-ETL replication from Amazon Aurora MySQL to Amazon Redshift, reducing latency to under a minute. Phone House (Spain): By optimizing data pipelines with Amazon Redshift, AWS DMS, AWS Lambda and Amazon S3, SoftwareOne reduced marketing campaign creation time from seven days to one hour. Link "SoftwareOne delivered more than they promised. The speed and flexibility of our new AWS platform is remarkable, and with Generative AI, our teams are asking questions of our data we never thought possible. This is the foundation for our next phase of growth," said Retail General Manager, Popular Book Company.



As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, SoftwareOne continues to expand its collaboration with AWS, helping customers modernize their data estates and put AI into production.



Media Contact:

Karen Romer, Head of Global Corporate Communications

karen.romer@softwareone.com / +47 95 07 49 50



About SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source, and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com





End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News