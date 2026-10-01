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ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 14:26 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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EcoSys Berhad IPO Draws Strong Investor Interest, Public Portion Oversubscribed 206.70 Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad ("EcoSys" or the "Company"), an industrial solutions provider serving the pan-semiconductor industry, announced that the Malaysian public portion of its initial public offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 206.70 times, reflecting encouraging investor interest ahead of the Group's listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad

EcoSys' IPO comprises a public issue of 145.70 million new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares"), representing approximately 25.5% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 571.35 million shares upon listing. The Issue Shares are allocated as follows:

Public Issue

  • Malaysian Public:
    • 28.57 million shares or 5.0% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital, of which 14.28 million shares will be made available to Bumiputera public investors and the remaining 14.28 million shares to other Malaysian public investors.
  • Pink Form Allocations:
    • 11.43 million shares or 2.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors and employees of the Group ("Eligible Persons"), as well as persons who have contributed to its success.
  • Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors Approved by Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia ("MITI"):
    • 71.42 million shares or 12.5% of the enlarged issued share capital will be reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.
  • Private Placement to Selected Investors:
    • 34.28 million shares or 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be reserved for private placement to selected investors.

The Group received a total of 31,734 applications for 5,933,660,500 Issue Shares from the Malaysian public, resulting in an overall oversubscription rate of 206.70 times. Under the Bumiputera public portion, 12,109 applications for 1,967,965,400 Issue Shares were received, representing an oversubscription rate of 136.77 times. The other Malaysian public portion attracted 19,625 applications for 3,965,695,100 Issue Shares, equivalent to an oversubscription rate of 276.63 times.

Separately, the 71.42 million Issue Shares allocated to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI have been fully placed out, while the 11.43 million Issue Shares allocated to Eligible Persons under the Pink Form Allocations have been fully placed out. The 34.28 million Issue Shares offered to selected investors via private placement have been fully placed out.

Notices of allotment will be issued to successful applicants by 8 October 2026.

Mr. Chan Chee Wei, Managing Director of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad said, "We are encouraged by the response from investors as EcoSys approaches its listing on the ACE Market. The interest shown in our IPO provides us with further motivation to execute our growth plans with discipline and continue building on the technical capabilities developed over the years. The capital raised will support the expansion of our proprietary abatement segment, enhance our UHP fabrication and operational capabilities, and strengthen our presence in India. These initiatives are intended to position EcoSys closer to customers and provide us with additional capacity to capture opportunities across the pan-semiconductor and solar manufacturing ecosystem. We appreciate the support from all investors who participated in our IPO and look forward to beginning our next chapter as a public-listed company."

EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 14 October 2026.

###

ABOUT ECOSYS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

EcoSys Group principally serves the pan-semiconductor industry through the provision of UHP fabrication of precision engineering components and sub-assembly modules, as well as the R&D, customisation, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of proprietary abatement systems. Its products and services support applications in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, front-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment, solar PV panels manufacturing equipment and industrial gas supply systems.

For more information, visit https://www.ecosysgrp.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching
Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ecosys-malaysia-berhad-ipo-draws-strong-investor-interest-public-portion-oversubsc-1230045

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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