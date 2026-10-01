Danaos Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Common Stock for the Third Quarter of 2026 and an Extraordinary Special Dividend

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation, one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships (the "Company") (NYSE: DAC), today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The dividend is payable on October 22, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on October 13, 2026.

In addition, the Company today declared an extraordinary special cash dividend of $5.00 per share on its common stock. The special dividend is payable on October 22, 2026, to holders of record as of the close of business on October 13, 2026 - the same record and payment dates as the quarterly dividend.

Holders of record on October 13, 2026, will therefore receive an aggregate cash distribution of $6.00 per share on October 22, 2026.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 78 containerships, aggregating 502,265 TEUs, together with 28 containerships under construction, aggregating 177,776 TEUs, ranks Danaos among the world's largest containership charter owners based on total pro-forma capacity of 680,041 TEUs. Danaos has also invested in the dry bulk sector through the acquisition of 11 Capesize dry bulk vessels and the order of four Newcastlemax dry bulk newbuildings, which, on a fully delivered basis, will aggregate approximately 2,787,286 dwt of capacity. Our containership fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is built on efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC."

SOURCE Danaos Corporation