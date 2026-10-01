JOHNSTON, Iowa, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vylor (NYSE: VYLR), an advanced seed and genetics company, announced today it completed its separation from Corteva Inc., into an independent, publicly traded company and will begin trading later today, October 1, 2026, under the symbol "VYLR" on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Vylor was created to reimagine agriculture," said Vylor CEO Chuck Magro. "Our ambition is to work with farmers of all sizes to solve some of the world's toughest challenges - food security to energy security - and in the process, help farmers and communities thrive. Agriculture has always had technology at its core and today, from hybrid wheat to next gen corn, gene editing to biofuels, Vylor aims to harness the next generation of technology to propel the industry forward. And we can't wait to get started."

The company is home to a $19 billion technology pipeline, anchored by 12 groundbreaking technology platform launches in corn, soy and wheat in the next decade, including the following:

Corn

Vylor will launch seven new corn technology platforms over the next decade - starting in 2028 - including the industry's first-ever trait designed to improve yield and yield stability. In field trials across the Americas, the trait delivered an incremental three bushels per acre on average, with gains of up to 10 bushels per acre1. In addition, Vylor is developing the industry's first gene-edited multi-disease resistant corn platform, designed to provide built-in protection against multiple major diseases, while helping farmers protect yield potential and reduce crop management complexity.

Soybeans

Four new technology platforms will launch by 2035, including a proprietary, next generation technology platform for Latin America that will include the broadest spectrum of insect control on the market while also delivering strong yields for farmers and significant licensing opportunities for Vylor.

Wheat

Xpedite, the system used to create Vylor's proprietary hybrid wheat, will launch in North America in late 2027. Multi-year research trials demonstrate and confirm the hybrid wheat's consistently strong yields as well as its yield stability, or resilience against a variety of adverse conditions including disease and drought.

In addition, via Vylor One, its licensing business, the company expects to deliver more than $500 million in gross licensing income in 2027, over $1 billion by 2035, and approach $2 billion by 2040.

Vylor is targeting net sales of approximately $11.2 billion to $11.9 billion by 2029, representing 3% to 4% annual growth over the planning period, and operating EBITDA of approximately $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion by 2029. The company's 2026 Investor Day presentation can be found here.

1 All descriptions and/or statements related to product or technology launch are subject to completion of field testing and applicable regulatory reviews

Regulation G (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

This press release includes information that does not conform to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and are considered non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA. As used in this press release, "operating EBITDA" refers to Pro Forma Operating EBITDA. Pro Forma Operating EBITDA is defined as pro forma income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted to exclude interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating benefits (costs), foreign exchange gains (losses), net unrealized gain or loss from mark-to-market activity on certain foreign currency derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, significant items, and separation costs.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally for planning and forecasting, including allocating resources and evaluating incentive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement, and should not be viewed as an alternative to, the company's GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies.

Vylor does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Vylor is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items necessary to provide such reconciliations. These items may include, among others, restructuring and separation-related charges, certain pension items, asset impairments, acquisition- or divestiture-related items, and other significant items that are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a significant impact, individually or in the aggregate, on the corresponding GAAP financial measures. This data should be read in conjunction with Vylor's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Vylor and its respective representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in presentations, reports or letters to its stockholders.

In some cases, the company identified these forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "plans," "outlook," "will," "is designed to," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends," or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on the company's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These statements are qualified by reference to the "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" sections of the information statement filed as Exhibit 99.1 to Vylor's Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, and to similar risk factors and cautionary statements in all other reports and forms filed with the SEC.

We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. We specifically decline to undertake any obligation, and specifically disclaim any duty, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Vylor's business expectations, including the anticipated timing, attributes, performance and financial, competitive and other benefits of these and any other products in Vylor's pipeline and the expected benefits of our separation for Corteva. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Vylor's control.

About Vylor

Vylor is an advanced seed and genetics company that has, for more than a century, been focused on delivering groundbreaking innovation to farmers. Anchored in the agriculture industry's most elite germplasm and transformative biotech, Vylor leverages its scientific expertise to deliver next generation technology to help farmers around the world boost yields. With its expertise in advanced science, leading routes-to-market and an expanding licensing business, Vylor drives value and delivers growth for farmers, customers and shareholders - and in doing so, helps feed, fuel and clothe the world. More information can be found at vylor.com.

SOURCE Vylor