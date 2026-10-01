Finning International Inc: Finning expands its power rental capabilities with the acquisition of John F Hunt Power Group Ltd., a specialist power rental company in the UK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") today announced the acquisition of John F Hunt Power Group Limited ("John F Hunt Power").



John F Hunt Power is one of the UK's larger specialist generator rental companies, with a strong industry brand built on delivering high-quality solutions and service, and a track record of profitable growth. John F Hunt Power operates nationwide, serving a substantial and diverse customer base across a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, events and construction.



With 145 employees and a nationwide fleet of approximately 2,500 generator units supported by six strategically located depots, John F Hunt Power provides 24/7 coverage across the UK. In addition to its specialized generator rental offering, the company is recognized for its innovative Fuel as a Service solution, delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for customers.

"John F Hunt Power is a highly respected business with an outstanding track record of supporting customers with reliable, specialist power solutions. We are delighted to welcome the team to Finning.

The acquisition is a major step forward in our growth strategy, projected to more than triple our power rental revenue in the UK and Ireland while significantly expanding our power generation solutions capability. It strengthens our ability to support customers with a broader range of applications, larger projects and increasingly complex power requirements.

We are investing in a market with significant long-term growth potential, and this acquisition builds on the strong organic growth already being delivered by our business, accelerating our ambitions through additional scale, expertise and capability. This is an exciting opportunity to bring together complementary strengths, talented people and a shared commitment to customer support," said Gary Megarrell, Managing Director, Finning UK & Ireland.

The acquisition was funded using existing liquidity and remains consistent with Finning's disciplined capital allocation framework. The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Finning's combined revenue, earnings or balance sheet.



About Finning

Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we sell and rent Caterpillar equipment and provide parts, service and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Since 1933, we have delivered unrivalled customer service and are committed to solving our customers' toughest challenges.

Contact Information

Email: FinningIR@finning.com

www.finning.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER



This news release contains information about our business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. Information we provide is forward-looking when we use what we know and expect today to give information about the future. All forward-looking information in this news release is subject to this disclaimer, including the assumptions and material risk factors referred to below. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the following: that the acquisition is projected to more than triple our power rental revenue in the UK and Ireland while significantly expanding our power generation solutions capability; our belief that the acquisition strengthens our ability to support customers with a broader range of applications, larger projects and increasingly complex power requirements; our belief that we are investing in a market with significant long term growth potential; our expectation that the acquisition will accelerate our ambitions through additional scale, expertise and capability; and our expectation that the acquisition will not have an overall material impact on our combined revenue, earnings or balance sheet. All such forward-looking information is made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.



Unless we indicate otherwise, forward-looking information in this news release reflects our expectations at the date of this news release. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on a number of assumptions. This gives rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and that our business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact may not be achieved. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize and no assurance can be given that our projections will result in sustained or improved financial performance, or that past performance is indicative of future results.

Forward-looking information is provided in this news release for the purpose of giving information about our current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this news release is based on assumptions that we believed were reasonable on the day the information was given, including our assumptions related the acquired business' projected revenue. Some of the assumptions, risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, are discussed in our current Annual Information Form (AIF) and in our most recent annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis (MD&A). We caution readers that any risks described in this news release, or in our MD&A or AIF are not the only ones that could impact us. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, or results of operations.