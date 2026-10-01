South Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE) has lifted restrictions on new renewable energy connections in the Honam region, which covers Gwangju and the provinces of North and South Jeolla in the country's southwest. Projects already waiting for connection will get priority for early connection applications, while new projects will apply under a revised framework from January 2027, said the ministry. Parts of the Chungcheong region that were closed to new generation will also reopen, and restrictions on the east coast will be lifted in the first half of 2027, when the first ...

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