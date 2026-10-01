Russian researchers have developed a two-stage process to convert waste solar panels into silicon carbide (SiC), a silicon-carbon compound valued for its hardness, thermal conductivity, and resistance to heat and corrosion. SiC is widely used in applications including power electronics and refractory ceramics. "The rapid growth in the number of solar panels worldwide is making the issue of their utilization increasingly urgent," the researchers said. "This paper presents the results of an experimental study on the recycling of spent solar panels using pyrolysis and vacuum-free plasma electric ...

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