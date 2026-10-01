NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. incorporated to support Tekne closing and platform offerings; Site Dome proposal targets a manufacturer with over US$500 million in 2025 revenue and more than 1,000 employees

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company, today unveiled Site Dome, a bundled industrial-site protection and operational-resilience offering that combines remotely supervised drone surveillance with Orbit operational-resilience software, and announced that it has submitted its first Site Dome proposal to a major global aerospace and defense manufacturer with 2025 annual revenue above US$500 million, more than 1,000 employees and operations across multiple locations.

The Company also announced that NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. ("NDI") was incorporated today, October 1, 2026. NDI is fully controlled by NUBURU Defense LLC, a subsidiary of NUBURU, Inc., and serves as its Italian sub-holding, established to hold and manage the controlling interest in Tekne S.p.A. following completion of the acquisition. NDI is also intended to package and commercialize NUBURU's Italian defense, security and operational-resilience capabilities.

Highlights

Site Dome unveiled: NUBURU's first bundled offering built from its "technology factories" model, integrating specialist products, partner capabilities and NUBURU engineering into a single customer solution for industrial protection and continuity of critical operations.

NUBURU's first bundled offering built from its "technology factories" model, integrating specialist products, partner capabilities and NUBURU engineering into a single customer solution for industrial protection and continuity of critical operations. First customer proposal submitted: an initial single-site configuration representing approximately US$0.7 million over three years, including approximately US$0.2 million in potential annual recurring service fees, subject to agreement and deployment. These are proposed terms, not an awarded contract or contracted annual recurring revenue (ARR).

an initial single-site configuration representing approximately US$0.7 million over three years, including approximately US$0.2 million in potential annual recurring service fees, subject to agreement and deployment. These are proposed terms, not an awarded contract or contracted annual recurring revenue (ARR). Recurring, service-based model: 12- and 36-month service options, with the 36-month option including supplier-owned equipment and lifecycle support, and no separate upfront hardware purchase for the customer.

12- and 36-month service options, with the 36-month option including supplier-owned equipment and lifecycle support, and no separate upfront hardware purchase for the customer. NDI incorporated on October 1: a key step toward closing the Tekne acquisition under the Golden Power authorization granted by the Italian Government in August 2026.

a key step toward closing the Tekne acquisition under the Golden Power authorization granted by the Italian Government in August 2026. Built to scale: a modular architecture designed to extend across additional sites, drone stations, workflows and sensing, including optional passive airspace awareness.

Site Dome Connects Site Events to Recorded Responses

Mission-critical industrial and infrastructure sites need more than fixed cameras. Site Dome adds mobile field observation and is designed to link relevant events to the customer's operating procedures, helping Security and Operations work from shared evidence and plans. The offering is built in three modular levels that customers can adopt progressively:

Level 1 Observe the site. Drone-in-a-box stations support planned and event-driven missions under remote pilot supervision, subject to applicable operating conditions and authorizations, delivering visual and thermal observations to the customer's control room.

Drone-in-a-box stations support planned and event-driven missions under remote pilot supervision, subject to applicable operating conditions and authorizations, delivering visual and thermal observations to the customer's control room. Level 2 Connect with Orbit. Orbit links events within the agreed scope to the critical resources affected, the processes that depend on them, the applicable continuity plan and the accountable personnel, and preserves the chronology, decisions and outcomes as an auditable record.

Orbit links events within the agreed scope to the critical resources affected, the processes that depend on them, the applicable continuity plan and the accountable personnel, and preserves the chronology, decisions and outcomes as an auditable record. Level 3 Optional airspace awareness. Safe-Dome passive sensing adds a further event source by detecting and classifying recognizable drone emissions and supporting escalation. This optional configuration requires a separate assessment and agreement; active countermeasures are outside the proposed service.

In an illustrative perimeter event, an alarm near a critical area triggers a verification request; the UAS operator checks conditions and, where permitted, flies an approved route; the control room receives the observations; Orbit places the event in its business context; and authorized personnel decide and assign the response. Flight authority remains with the UAS operator and decisions remain with the customer's people, while Site Dome is designed to deliver the evidence, context and traceable record that turn a site alert into a coordinated, documented response.

First Customer Proposal

NUBURU's first Site Dome proposal, submitted to a major global aerospace and defense manufacturer, addresses mobile surveillance across an extensive industrial site, complementing the customer's existing cameras and control room. The initial proposed configuration combines Levels 1 and 2 for one site, with Safe-Dome airspace awareness available as an optional extension subject to a separate site assessment and offer.

The proposal is structured as a recurring service: deployment and operating costs are spread through service fees rather than a separate upfront hardware purchase, with advance service payments required. If contracted and deployed, the offering could generate recurring software and managed-service revenue around each installed site for the life of the deployment.

NUBURU Defense Italy and the Path to Tekne Closing

The incorporation of NDI marks a key step toward closing the planned acquisition of Tekne S.p.A. under the Golden Power authorization already received from the Italian Government. Tekne, founded in 1990, has approximately 185 personnel across Ortona, Poggiofiorito and Guastalla. Following completion of the acquisition, NDI will initially hold and manage NUBURU Defense LLC's controlling interest in Tekne. Completion remains subject to the remaining closing steps and compliance with the applicable conditions of the Golden Power authorization.

NDI will provide a common framework for system architecture, reusable interfaces, coordinated engineering, product qualification and intellectual-property management across NUBURU's Italian businesses and partners. The model keeps specialist product expertise inside the operating businesses while NDI is intended to turn their complementary technologies into repeatable, bundled solutions such as Site Dome. Within Site Dome, Orbit contributes the operational-resilience software, the UAS partner supplies and operates the flight service, and Tekne capabilities are positioned to support system integration and the Safe-Dome layer following completion of the acquisition and the relevant integration arrangements. Lyocon photonics expertise represents a future extension path, subject to qualification and separate scope.

Scaling NUBURU's Dual Use Platform Across Defense and Civilian Markets

Site Dome illustrates NUBURU's dual-use strategic goal: to combine reusable technologies from its technology factories and specialist partners with the Group's integration expertise to serve defense and security customers and civilian mission-critical operations. The objective is to extend the commercial reach of these capabilities across markets, reuse engineering investment and build recurring service revenues. Site Dome is designed for repeatable deployment, with common interfaces and procedures adapted to each site's needs to reduce repeated integration work and support expansion across sites and workflows. An illustrative expansion to three total sites at the first prospect could represent a multi-million-dollar opportunity over three years, with recurring services scaling alongside deployment. This is a scenario, not a committed customer rollout; each additional site would require assessment and separate agreement, and shared services or differing site requirements could change pricing.

Site Dome's target market extends across mission-critical industrial sites and infrastructure in aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, transport and logistics, chemicals and other sectors where safety, security or continuity of operations is essential. It also includes establishments subject to specific regulatory obligations, such as the Seveso III framework governing major-accident hazards involving dangerous substances. The offering is intended to support customers' existing safety and resilience procedures through integrated observation, coordinated incident response and auditable operational records, with each configuration assessed against site-specific operational and regulatory requirements. As one indication of scale, ISPRA reported around 1,000 Italian establishments covered by the Seveso framework as of November 2025. This is one segment of the broader opportunity and overlaps the sectors above; it is not a count of qualified prospects or a validated total addressable market. Commercial potential depends on site suitability, customer demand, deployment scope and pricing.

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU, commented: "Site Dome is our platform model in action. We take the specialist capabilities of our technology factories and partners, integrate them into a single offering and deliver it as a service that customers can extend site by site. NDI gives that model its industrial and commercial home in Italy. Our objective is to reuse these building blocks across customers and sites and build a growing base of recurring service revenue as the platform develops."

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of NUBURU Defense LLC, added: "With the Golden Power authorization in hand, the incorporation of NDI is a concrete step toward closing Tekne. NDI now gives us the Italian structure to advance that closing and coordinate industrial execution. Our first Site Dome proposal shows customers how we intend to deliver the platform's capabilities: specialist engineering, field operations and software working as one, with recurring services supporting every deployment throughout its life."

About NUBURU Inc

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) is a next-generation dual-use Defense Security integrated platform company developing software-orchestrated, hardware-enabled capabilities for defense and security, critical-infrastructure and digital-resilience markets. Its strategy combines directed-energy and non-kinetic technologies, electronic warfare and defense mobility, operational-resilience software, and advanced manufacturing and support. NUBURU seeks to bring modular capabilities together into scalable customer solutions and convert its commercial opportunities into contractual orders. For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About NUBURU Defense LLC

NUBURU Defense LLC, a subsidiary of NUBURU, supports the Company's Defense Security platform strategy through industrial development, technology integration and commercial initiatives. NUBURU Defense Italy S.r.l. has been established to support the coordination and development of the Italian platform. Participation by businesses and partners remains subject to their respective contractual arrangements, transaction status and applicable approvals.

About NUBURU Subsidiary Inc

NUBURU Subsidiary, Inc., a subsidiary of NUBURU, owns Lyocon S.r.l., an Italian laser-technology company specializing in laser-system design, manufacturing and integration. Lyocon supports NUBURU's industrial laser activities and the development of potential dual-use applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking, including statements regarding NDI's operating model and initial sub-holding role, including holding and managing the controlling interest in Tekne following completion of the acquisition; NDI's role in progressing the Tekne closing under the Golden Power authorization; the development, integration and commercialization of the Site Dome offering; the first customer proposal for Site Dome, its conversion into contracts, timing, scope, pricing and recurring revenues; potential expansion across customer sites; potential applications across mission-critical sectors and regulated industrial sites; execution of NUBURU's dual-use strategy; platform integration, qualification, synergies and scalability; and future capabilities and commercial opportunities.

The Site Dome proposal described in this press release is a submitted proposal, not an awarded contract, deployment, booked revenue, backlog or contracted ARR. Proposed fees are indicative, rounded and exclude VAT; actual contract values and revenues would depend on agreed scope and terms. Delivery remains subject to agreement, site readiness and applicable authorizations. Drone operations depend on operational, weather, safety and authorization conditions and do not imply continuous flight or guaranteed immediate takeoff. The initial proposed package comprises Levels 1 and 2; optional Safe-Dome sensing requires a separate assessment and agreement, and coverage depends on the site and target. Future photonics capabilities would require qualification. The illustrative three-site expansion scenario assumes adoption and does not establish customer demand or a committed rollout.

These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially, including transaction delays; failure to satisfy applicable Golden Power conditions; failure to secure customer orders, financing or required authorizations; changes in scope or pricing; site-specific and technical constraints; integration, qualification, cybersecurity and safety requirements; procurement delays; competition; supply-chain and personnel constraints; exchange-rate fluctuations; and other risks described in NUBURU's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed fees and illustrative expansion scenario do not constitute contracted revenue, backlog or financial guidance. Actual adoption and revenue may be materially lower, including zero. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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Source: NUBURU, Inc.