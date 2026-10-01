Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Energy Technologies to Present at the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FSE:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") today announced that Don Currie, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Arcadian Loft, 401 Bay Street, Toronto.

Presentation Details

Event: Cantech Investment Conference 2026

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Presentation time: 4:30 p.m. ET, Track 3

Format: 20-minute company presentation followed by 5 minutes of Q&A

Venue: Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Registration: https://conference.cantechletter.com/sign-up/

Presentation Focus

Mr. Currie will review the recent commercial and technical momentum of Hillcrest's zero-voltage-switching (ZVS) power conversion technology across four markets. In industrial drives, the Company signed a Letter of Intent with Lenze SE to evaluate ZVS integration into Lenze's high-power industrial inverter platforms0F[1]. In EV powertrain, a Letter of Intent with Equipmake plc establishes a framework for a jointly funded, milestone-gated joint development program to integrate ZVS into an Equipmake powertrain line1F[2]. In energy storage and AI data centers, an agreement in principle with AI Hub of Innovation (AHI) provides for a battery energy storage system (BESS) pilot at AHI's Alberta campus, along with access to AHI's data center tenant and vendor network2F[3]. These agreements are complemented by the Company's recently published white paper on single-stage ZVS architecture for AI data center power conversion3F[4].

Mr. Currie will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. Meeting requests can be made through the conference organizers or by contacting Hillcrest Investor Relations at info@hillcrestenergy.tech.

Hillcrest at IEEE ECCE 2026

On the same day, Hillcrest will also be at the IEEE Energy Conversion Congress and Expo (ECCE 2026) in Vancouver, where Dr. Emanuel Serban, Vice President of Engineering, will present a peer-reviewed paper on the Company's ZVS technology. For details, see the Company's news release dated September 29, 2026: news release link

Management Commentary

"In a single month, we opened commercial evaluation pathways with industry partners in industrial drives, EV powertrain and energy storage for AI data centers," said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. "Cantech gives us the opportunity to walk investors through how those agreements fit together, and how our technical publications support the case for ZVS across each of these markets."

About the Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference is an annual event in Toronto that brings together emerging Canadian technology companies with investors, analysts and bankers through company presentations and one-on-one meetings. More information: https://conference.cantechletter.com/

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. is a Canadian clean technology company developing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation energy applications, including AI datacenters, energy storage, industrial motor drives, microgrids, and electric-vehicle powertrains. The PCS1000 is Hillcrest's newest product platform, currently in the A-Sample prototype stage. For more information: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

[1] As announced by the Company on June 22, 2026.

[2] As announced by the Company on July 9, 2026.

[3] As announced by the Company on July 22, 2026.

[4] As announced by the Company on July 20, 2026.

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-energy-technologies-to-present-at-the-2026-cantech-inve-1228833