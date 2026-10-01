Once considered an improbable innovation, CannabCo's Odourless Cannabis is establishing a distinct new retail category

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. ("CannabCo" or the "Company") announced today that its Odourless OG product is now stocked, ordered or being onboarded by more than 300 licensed Ontario cannabis retailers, only months after its Ontario launch.

What began as a headline-making Canadian cannabis innovation is becoming a commercial reality through retailer adoption, product education and word of mouth.

The milestone marks a significant transition for a product that first attracted widespread media attention in 2019: from an innovation many questioned was possible to a new cannabis category appearing on retail shelves across Ontario.

While the company does not have any chain-wide retail endorsements, the Ontario rollout includes select locations operating under established retail banners such as Spiritleaf, True North Cannabis Co., Discounted Cannabis, FIKA, One Plant, Tokyo Smoke, HighLife Cannabis and Sessions Cannabis, together with numerous smaller chains and independent retailers.

"When we first announced odourless cannabis, the immediate question was whether it was real," said CannabCo President and CEO Mark Pellicane. "Today, the conversation has shifted to retailer availability and broader distribution."

A Distinct New Cannabis Category

Odourless OG launched in Ontario in June 2026 as five 0.5-gram pre-rolls, with THC levels approaching 32 per cent. It is available to licensed retailers through the Ontario Cannabis Store's Flow-Through distribution program.

CannabCo has received reports from Ontario retailers of adults specifically asking for lower-odour cannabis. Unlike products differentiated primarily by potency, genetics or price, Odourless OG addresses the distinctive smell traditionally associated with cannabis.

"Odourless Cannabis is no longer an experiment or a concept waiting to be proven," Pellicane said. "More than 300 Ontario retail locations have recognized that it offers something conventional pre-rolls cannot: a clearly differentiated category with an immediate and easily understood purpose."

Existing retail accounts have begun reordering and additional locations continue to onboard.

As Close to Odourless as Cannabis Has Come

Odourless OG was developed through selective breeding and cultivation practices to produce cannabis that is virtually free of the traditional tell-tale cannabis smell during storage and consumption. The cannabis contains no added fragrances or odour-masking agents.

Independent comparative testing by Scentroid found that CannabCo's cannabis produced substantially less measured odour than regular cannabis under controlled conditions, including during combustion.[1]

"The smell of cannabis is unmistakable and can be particularly noticeable in condominiums, apartments and other shared environments," Pellicane said. "Odourless Cannabis was developed to substantially reduce that characteristic smell while remaining a genuine cannabis product."

Building Awareness Through Retail Education

CannabCo is supporting the Ontario rollout through direct retailer outreach, product education and budtender training. The program is designed to help retail teams understand the product and accurately explain what differentiates it.

"Once the concept is understood, it is easily communicated," Pellicane said. "Retail education builds awareness, budtenders explain the difference and word of mouth carries the story forward."

CannabCo is now preparing for additional provincial distribution, subject to regulatory approvals, provincial listings, production capacity and distribution arrangements.

"Reaching more than 300 Ontario retail locations is an important early milestone," said Mark Novak, COO of CannabCo. "It provides commercial validation for odour-reduced cannabis and supports the opportunity to develop the category beyond Ontario."

About CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp.

CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. is a Canadian cannabis company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated cannabis products. Its Odourless Cannabis platform was developed to substantially reduce the characteristic odour associated with conventional cannabis.

Sources

[1] Scentroid, CannabCo Cannabis Odour Assessment, Report ID A050721.

[2] Statistics Canada, legal cannabis market data for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements concerning retailer interest, provincial expansion, production capacity, distribution and commercial strategy. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to regulatory, market, business and operational risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. CannabCo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316902