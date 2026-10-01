The Columbus agency enters its next chapter with a greater focus on AI search visibility and industry expertise.

Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - ForeFront Web, a Columbus-based web design and digital marketing agency, is marking its 25th anniversary after growing from a one-person side business into a multimillion-dollar agency serving clients in 45 states.

Founded in 2001 by Scott Kasun, ForeFront Web began after Kasun taught himself HTML and started building websites outside his full-time job. As paid projects increased and the side business began generating as much income as his day job, he decided to focus on the agency full time.

ForeFront Web celebrates 25 years of serving clients across 45 states

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Kasun built the agency around what he called an "anti-agency" approach centered on plain-English communication, practical recommendations and transparency. ForeFront Web spent much of its first 15 years serving organizations in Central Ohio before expanding its geographic reach.

"Twenty-five years is rare in this business," Kasun said. "We've built something that has lasted, kept our reputation intact and continued to help clients succeed. That is the achievement I'm most proud of."

Today, the agency works with organizations across healthcare, senior housing, manufacturing, professional services, retail and other sectors, providing website design and development, search engine optimization, paid media, content marketing, analytics, local search and digital strategy services.

During the past six to eight months, ForeFront Web has revised how it approaches strategy, reporting, search visibility analysis and client services as artificial intelligence changes how people discover information online.

The agency now measures local search visibility across geographic grids and tracks whether clients are cited in AI-generated answers across major AI-powered platforms and search experiences.

As ForeFront Web enters its next phase, the agency is prioritizing AI search visibility while building deeper expertise in healthcare, senior housing and B2B.

The anniversary also reflects the longevity of its client and employee relationships. ForeFront Web continues to receive referrals from clients and contacts dating back to its early years, works with organizations that have remained clients for more than a decade and has four current team members who have been with the agency for at least 10 years.

As part of marking its 25th anniversary, ForeFront Web is preparing to launch a redesigned company website this fall.

For more information, visit forefrontweb.com.

About ForeFront Web

Founded in 2001, ForeFront Web is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital agency known for delivering creative, results-focused strategies that help businesses thrive online. Its team of web designers, SEO specialists, and digital marketers works closely with clients to craft custom solutions that meet unique business goals. ForeFront Web takes pride in its no-nonsense approach, prioritizing clear communication, transparency, and measurable results.

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