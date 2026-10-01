New River Electrical Corporation: New River Electrical Receives Inaugural Virginia DOLI Pioneer Award

NEWPORT NEWS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / New River Electrical (NRE) received the inaugural Pioneer Award from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) for its approach to workplace safety and continuous improvement.

The award was presented at the 2026 Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Conference, held September 16-18 in Newport News, Virginia, where safety professionals from across the Commonwealth gathered to share ideas, discuss challenges, and explore new ways to build safer workplaces.

The award reflects NRE's work with DOLI's "What IF?" initiative, which asks: What if every employee could work an entire career Injury Free?

At NRE, that question guides conversations about safety, leadership, and preventing injuries.

A COMMITMENT TO SAFETY

Presented by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, the Pioneer Award recognizes organizations that are advancing workplace safety through innovation, leadership, a commitment to prevention, and a willingness to think differently about what an Injury Free future can look like.

As the inaugural recipient, NRE was recognized for bringing the "What IF?" initiative into its culture and encouraging employees to learn from challenges and raise concerns.

LEARNING AND IMPROVING

Jennifer Langley, Senior Vice President of Safety & Quality, accepted the award and described the mindset behind the company's safety efforts.

"We don't see this award as recognition that we've arrived or that we've figured everything out. We see it as recognition of the decision to keep asking questions, keep learning, keep improving, and never allow yesterday's success to become tomorrow's complacency."

Langley urged employees and leaders to listen, learn from challenges and ask what they can do differently when something goes wrong.

PUTTING "WHAT IF?" INTO PRACTICE

For NRE, the What IF? initiative is not about chasing a statistic. It's about creating a workplace where every employee feels empowered to speak up, every leader remains open to learning, and every team member understands their role in protecting one another.

The question has sparked conversations about leadership, accountability, communication, and trust. It has challenged teams to move beyond reacting to incidents and instead focus on building the conditions that help prevent them in the first place.

As an employee-owned company, that approach aligns naturally with NRE's culture. Ownership means more than having a stake in the company's success. It means looking out for the people beside you, having the courage to raise concerns, and working together to make each day safer than the last.

SHARING THE INJURY FREE MINDSET

NRE also shared its approach with conference attendees.

Brandon Meade, Director of Environmental Health & Safety, led a session on NRE's Injury Free Mindset, discussing leadership, employee engagement, ownership, and proactive decisions. Meade discussed how teams can make safety part of everyday decisions.

LOOKING AHEAD

The recognition comes at a time when organizations across Virginia are rethinking what workplace safety can become.

Virginia DOLI Commissioner James (Jim) S. Frederick emphasized the value of collaboration:

"By working collaboratively with workers, employers, and partners, we will continue strengthening protections, promoting best practices, and supporting safe, fair, and healthy workplaces where people and businesses can thrive."

NRE plans to continue applying these principles in its works.

For NRE, the inaugural award recognizes progress and re-enforce the work ahead: asking questions, learning from one another and improving how teams work.

The goal is for every employee to have the opportunity to build a long, successful, and Injury Free career.

ABOUT NEW RIVER ELECTRICAL CORPORATION

Founded in 1953, NRE is a nationwide, 100%-employee-owned electrical contractor specializing in high-voltage construction, utility upgrades, transmission, distribution, and industrial projects. With more than 2,500 employees, the company delivers complex projects through a disciplined national platform with regional execution. NRE delivers services nationwide and supports customers through offices in Roanoke and Cloverdale, Virginia; Granville and Cleveland, Ohio; Baltimore, Maryland; Phoenix, Arizona; Ontario, California; and Fort Worth, Texas.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Nicole Rosario, MBA

Nrosario@nrec.net

614.891.1142

newriverelectrical.com

SOURCE: New River Electrical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/new-river-electrical-receives-inaugural-virginia-doli-pioneer-award-1228983