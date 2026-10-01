Bright Star Property at South Railroad in the Carlin Trend Discussed by Saphira, Inc. - Strategic Ground Between the Dark Star and Pinion Gold Deposits

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Saphira, Inc. is excited about future prospects for its Bright Star Property after the announcement by Equinox Gold that it obtained a positive Record of Decision on its South Railroad Mine project. Equinox (until recently Orla Mining) has also announced that it has started construction of the Dark Star and Pinion gold mines from which it will produce 130,00 oz. of gold per year. Equinox says that these two mines have a net present value of $1.7 billion, at a 5% discount rate and $4500/oz gold price.

Bright Star spans an east-west one-mile gap between Dark Star and Pinion and is 100% owned by Saphira, Inc. There is abundant geological, geochemical, and geophysical data we have collected over the years that point to the likelihood that Dark Star and Pinion will be found to be connected through Bright Star, says President William Fuchs, a Ph.D. geologist. "We have already proven that these three hydrothermal systems are connected; we expect the gold will follow."

Saphira is hopeful that a future announcement by Equinox will soon reveal results from considerable drilling on Equinox's Hidden Star gold target/discovery. See attached map. Hidden Star lies very close to the southeast corner of Bright Star's block of 18 claims, and Saphira happens to have one of its best targets on that same corner. Clearly, any future mining of Hidden Star will require the ground of both companies. It seems probable that much of any Hidden Star ore is located within the presently permitted boundary of South Railroad, which makes it particularly valuable, and it will not be required to be of stand-alone quality or tonnage; it would be "additional project ore." The admittedly speculative Hidden Star-Bright Star deposit would be the fourth viable mine on the north-south trending Dark Star Corridor, along with Dixie, Dark Star and, further north, Emigrant. There are numerous other targets at Bright Star, including the southern extension of the West Fault, a major mineralizer at Dark Star and, more central to the claim block, a large hydrothermal pipe indicated by geochemistry and a CSAMT anomaly.

The South Carlin Trend is truly starting to blossom. "We have been working this ground since 1999, and we were here before Equinox Gold and all of its predecessors moved in. Most people have no idea how very large the South Railroad Complex is going to be, and Bright Star will be a major component of that."

The company welcomes inquiries concerning purchase or lease of the Bright Star property.

For information contact Bill Fuchs:

E-mail: sfmicro@earthlink.net

Phone: 775-852-6909

SOURCE: Saphira, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/bright-star-property-at-south-railroad-in-the-carlin-trend-discussed-by-saphira-i-1229277