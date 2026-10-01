AGS Health Offers Free Breast Cancer Coding Masterclass in Recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / AGS Health, a leading technology-first revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider serving U.S. healthcare providers through a comprehensive platform combining AI-driven solutions, data analytics, and specialized global delivery capabilities, is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a free on-demand webinar providing practical guidance for navigating breast cancer coding from diagnosis through reconstruction.

Led by AGS Health coding experts Leigh Poland, RHIA, CCS, CDIP, CIC, Vice President of Coding Services, Clinical Quality, and Education, and Krithika Sairajan, General Manager of Quality, the webinar is designed for health information (HI) professionals looking to strengthen coding consistency, support claim accuracy, and reduce the risk of preventable denials.

"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an important opportunity to recognize the patients, families, and healthcare professionals touched by breast cancer while also supporting the people whose work contributes to their care," said Poland. "We're proud to share our coding expertise with the broader healthcare community and provide education that helps coding professionals build their knowledge and confidence in navigating these complex cases."

Breast Cancer Coding Masterclass: From Diagnosis to Reconstruction delivers a practical framework to support consistent, compliant breast cancer coding from diagnosis through reconstruction, including:

Applying the ICD-10-CM site, sex, and laterality structure to assign accurate breast cancer diagnosis codes and distinguish invasive carcinoma from carcinoma in situ.

Applying ICD-10-CM neoplasm sequencing guidelines to determine when the malignancy, a treatment-encounter code, or a personal history code should be sequenced first.

Differentiating mastectomy CPT codes by documented extent.

Distinguishing pedicled flap reconstruction from free flap reconstruction.

Correctly sequencing and coding staged implant-based reconstruction, revision procedures, and revision of a reconstructed breast.

The masterclass is available at no cost as part of AGS Health's ongoing educational webinar series. The course content is also available to subscribers of the AGS Health Coding Academy, a subscription-based coding education platform offering ongoing professional development across a range of coding topics. Coding Academy subscribers can complete the course as part of their subscription and earn continuing education units (CEUs), which are not available through the free public webinar.

More information about the webinar and the AGS Health Coding Academy will be available at Booth #819 at AHIMA26, taking place Oct. 4-6, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.

About AGS Health

AGS Health serves large health systems, physician groups, and hospitals across the U.S. The company's approach combines technology-enabled revenue cycle services, intelligent automation, and customer support across front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end revenue cycle workflows, including patient financial engagement. AGS Health employs a team of approximately 16,000 employees supporting customers across diverse care settings and specialties. For more information, visit www.agshealth.com.

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Media Contact:

Liz Goar

liz@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ags-health-offers-free-breast-cancer-coding-masterclass-in-recognitio-1229286