The Small Cap Showcase Highlights 8 Public Companies at Their Investor Conference Today

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / The Small Cap Showcase today will host eight micro and small cap public companies and a select audience of institutional and other qualified investors in New York City for a full day of company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking.
The investor focused conference provides meaningful access to executive management teams and differentiated small cap investment opportunities. Presenting companies will discuss their business strategies, growth opportunities, recent developments, and outlook, while also meeting with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.
The conference will also feature a lunch presentation by Robert Heim, Co-Chair of the White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP, on "The Treacherous and Trepidatious IPO Market."
How to View Presentations
Live company presentations may be viewed using the links below. Registered attendees may also access presentations by logging in at www.smallcapshowcase.com and visiting the Agenda page.
In-person attendance is limited to presenting companies and qualified investors with scheduled one on one meetings.
How to View Presentations
Live company presentations may be viewed using the links below. Registered attendees may also access presentations by logging in at www.smallcapshowcase.com and visiting the Agenda page.
In-person attendance is limited to presenting companies and qualified investors with scheduled one on one meetings.
Presentation Schedule October 1 2026
All times are Eastern Time. Presentation times are subject to change.
Time
Company or Speaker
Exchange: Ticker
Webcast
10:00 AM
First Phosphate Corp.
NASDAQ:PHOS
View Presentation
10:30 AM
Cerrado Gold
OTCQX:CRDOF
View Presentation
11:00 AM
Coiled Therapeutics
AIM:COIL; OTCQB:COTXF
View Presentation
11:30 AM
Decoy Therapeutics
NASDAQ:DCOY
View Presentation
12:45 PM
Robert Heim: "The Treacherous and Trepidatious IPO Market"
|View Presentation
1:30 PM
Firefly Neuroscience
NASDAQ:AIFF
View Presentation
2:00 PM
Eco Wave Power
NASDAQ:WAVE
View Presentation
2:30 PM
Sparta Commercial Services
OTCQB:SRCO
View Presentation
3:00 PM
ACCESS Newswire
NYSE:ACCS
|View Presentation
About The Small Cap Showcase
The Small Cap Showcase is an investor-run conference connecting micro and small cap public companies with institutional investors, family offices, and other qualified investment professionals. With an emphasis on quality over quantity, the conference offers company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking designed to provide meaningful access to engaged investors seeking differentiated small cap ideas.
For More Information
Email: info@smallcapshowcase.com
Website: www.smallcapshowcase.com
SOURCE: The Small Cap Showcase
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-small-cap-showcase-highlights-8-public-companies-at-their-in-1230003