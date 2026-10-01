The Small Cap Showcase Highlights 8 Public Companies at Their Investor Conference Today

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / The Small Cap Showcase today will host eight micro and small cap public companies and a select audience of institutional and other qualified investors in New York City for a full day of company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking.

The investor focused conference provides meaningful access to executive management teams and differentiated small cap investment opportunities. Presenting companies will discuss their business strategies, growth opportunities, recent developments, and outlook, while also meeting with pre-qualified investors throughout the day.

The conference will also feature a lunch presentation by Robert Heim, Co-Chair of the White Collar & Regulatory Enforcement Practice at Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP, on "The Treacherous and Trepidatious IPO Market."

How to View Presentations

Live company presentations may be viewed using the links below. Registered attendees may also access presentations by logging in at www.smallcapshowcase.com and visiting the Agenda page.

In-person attendance is limited to presenting companies and qualified investors with scheduled one on one meetings.

How to View Presentations

Live company presentations may be viewed using the links below. Registered attendees may also access presentations by logging in at www.smallcapshowcase.com and visiting the Agenda page.

In-person attendance is limited to presenting companies and qualified investors with scheduled one on one meetings.

Presentation Schedule October 1 2026

All times are Eastern Time. Presentation times are subject to change.

Time Company or Speaker Exchange: Ticker Webcast 10:00 AM First Phosphate Corp. NASDAQ:PHOS View Presentation 10:30 AM Cerrado Gold OTCQX:CRDOF View Presentation 11:00 AM Coiled Therapeutics AIM:COIL; OTCQB:COTXF View Presentation 11:30 AM Decoy Therapeutics NASDAQ:DCOY View Presentation 12:45 PM Robert Heim: "The Treacherous and Trepidatious IPO Market" View Presentation 1:30 PM Firefly Neuroscience NASDAQ:AIFF View Presentation 2:00 PM Eco Wave Power NASDAQ:WAVE View Presentation 2:30 PM Sparta Commercial Services OTCQB:SRCO View Presentation 3:00 PM ACCESS Newswire NYSE:ACCS View Presentation

About The Small Cap Showcase

The Small Cap Showcase is an investor-run conference connecting micro and small cap public companies with institutional investors, family offices, and other qualified investment professionals. With an emphasis on quality over quantity, the conference offers company presentations, one on one meetings, and networking designed to provide meaningful access to engaged investors seeking differentiated small cap ideas.

For More Information

Email: info@smallcapshowcase.com

Website: www.smallcapshowcase.com

SOURCE: The Small Cap Showcase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-small-cap-showcase-highlights-8-public-companies-at-their-in-1230003