EQS-News: CyberloQ Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

CyberloQ Technologies and Michigan Secure Capital Group Advance Cyberlogiq Joint Development Initiative



01.10.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SARASOTA, FL. - October 1, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ) ("CyberloQ"), a provider of advanced authentication and cybersecurity technology, today announced that it and Michigan Secure Capital Group Corp. ("MSCG") are advancing the next stage of their previously announced strategic collaboration through Cyberlogiq, LLC. The parties have begun coordinating the operating, technology-development and commercialization framework intended to bring together CyberloQ's established authentication and cybersecurity capabilities with MSCG's security, compliance and financial-technology infrastructure. "This next phase is about execution," said Chris Jackson, President of CyberloQ Technologies. "The teams are now working through the development and integration process necessary to move the Cyberlogiq initiative toward its first commercial application." The parties expect to provide additional updates as specific development and commercialization milestones are achieved. About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. has developed a cybersecurity and authentication technology designed to help protect digital assets and transactions through multi-factor authentication, device intelligence, biometrics and geolocation-based security controls. About Michigan Secure Capital Group Corp.Michigan Secure Capital Group Corp. custom designs and integrates its proprietary cybersecurity, compliance and financial-technology infrastructure platforms, specifically for securing commercial and financial technology environments. Forward-Looking Statements From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors, and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company's public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investors' research and/or independent decision-making. Contact:

Chris Jackson

612-961-4536

chris@cyberloq.com

News Source: CyberloQ Technologies Inc.





01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News