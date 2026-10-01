AXS to become the official ticketing partner of Malmö Arena beginning January 1, 2027

AXS, a global leader in ticketing technology and services, and Malmö Arena today announced a new partnership that will make AXS the Arena's official ticketing partner beginning January 1, 2027.

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AXS and Malmö Arena today announced a new partnership

The partnership brings AXS's full suite of ticketing technology and services to one of Sweden's leading entertainment and sports venues, while establishing a broader collaboration focused on enhancing the fan experience, developing premium and hospitality offerings, increasing revenue opportunities and attracting new events and audiences to Malmö Arena.

Located in Sweden's third-largest city and within easy reach of Denmark, Malmö Arena is one of the region's premier destinations for live entertainment and sports. The venue welcomes approximately 400,000 ticketed guests across roughly 110 events annually, with capacity for 15,500 guests for concerts and 12,600 for sporting events.

"We see AXS as the ideal partner for the next chapter of Malmö Arena," said Saša Vejzovic, CEO of Malmö Arena. "This is about much more than changing ticketing platforms. Together, we want to create the best possible experience for our guests, build new opportunities for the Arena and event organizers, and help Malmö's live event landscape continue to grow."

Through AXS, fans will have a seamless digital experience across the event journey, from purchasing and accessing tickets to upgrades, add-ons and secure resale, all within a single platform. Malmö Arena and AXS will also work closely on VIP, premium and hospitality offerings designed to improve the guest experience and create additional value for the venue and its event partners.

The companies will collaborate to attract new events and audiences from across Sweden and neighboring Denmark, further establishing Malmö as a destination for major music, sports and entertainment experiences.

"Partnering with Malmö Arena is an important milestone for AXS in Sweden and a significant step in our continued expansion across the Nordics," said Henrik Berndtson, Managing Director, AXS Sweden. "Malmö Arena is an exceptional venue with an ambitious vision for its future. We're excited to bring together our technology, people and expertise to help grow audiences, enhance the fan experience and create new opportunities for the Arena and its partners."

Malmö Arena hosts major national and international entertainment, including Melodifestivalen and Disney On Ice, and has welcomed artists including Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan, Rush, Rammstein and Jean-Michel Jarre.

AXS will begin powering ticketing for Malmö Arena on January 1, 2027.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world's most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS, owned by AEG, partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, First Avenue, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS's primary and secondary marketplaces, along with its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology, deliver one of the easiest and most secure ways for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.

About Malmö Arena

Malmö Arena is one of Sweden's leading venues for sports, concerts and live entertainment. Located in Malmö with convenient connections to Copenhagen and the wider Öresund region, the Arena hosts major national and international artists, sporting events, family entertainment and other live experiences, with capacity for up to 15,500 guests.

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Contacts:

Media contact: communications@axs.com