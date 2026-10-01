Lateral group joins growing Midtown Manhattan office as firm pursues targeted expansion strategy

Whiteford, Taylor Preston, a full-service law firm with offices across the East Coast, today announced that six partners from Chambers-rated Lazare Potter Glazer Moyle LLP have joined Whiteford's New York office: David E. Potter, James F. Moyle, Johannes K. Gäbel, Jaipat Singh Jain, Anna Pia D. Felix and Jacob Englander. This team expands Whiteford's New York office to more than two dozen attorneys and deepens the firm's commercial and securities litigation, employment, cross-border and corporate capabilities in the New York market.

The six partners bring decades of combined experience representing mid-market companies, investment advisers, hedge funds, foreign corporations, entrepreneurs and executives in litigation, regulatory investigations, and complex business transactions.

"We are expanding with our clients, our markets and our reputation," said Martin Fletcher, Whiteford's Managing Partner. "This team validates our approach. Whiteford's platform is designed to help grow and protect our clients' businesses, providing opportunity through scale, expertise and a focus on delivering real value to middle-market businesses."

Paul Nussbaum, a Managing Partner of Whiteford's New York office, added, "Whiteford's clients deserve and receive dedicated attention to their complex legal issues. The skill and tenacity Whiteford provides in litigation matters are amplified by the addition of Jim and David's team. Adding six partners of this caliber, in one group, expands our already significant capabilities in New York. With our upcoming move to 535 Madison Avenue, we have established a full-service New York practice that can serve as first-choice counsel for companies across the country and around the world."

Mr. Moyle, who represents investment advisers, funds and companies in commercial and securities litigation, regulatory investigations and arbitrations, said the decision to join Whiteford was driven by the strength and quality of the platform.

"I spent two decades at top global firms. Responsiveness, efficiency and results drive growth, especially in New York's competitive legal market," said Mr. Moyle. "Whiteford's platform delivers exactly that."

Mr. Potter, a litigator with extensive trial experience who advises clients in commercial disputes and employment matters, commented, "Whiteford's deep bench of attorneys enables us to offer our clients additional expertise coupled with real cost discipline."

The new partners include:

James F. Moyle , whose practice includes commercial and securities litigation, regulatory investigations, employment matters, and arbitrations for businesses and individuals.

, whose practice includes commercial and securities litigation, regulatory investigations, employment matters, and arbitrations for businesses and individuals. David E. Potter , a trial lawyer and former prosecutor who represents middle-market companies and executives in business and employment matters.

, a trial lawyer and former prosecutor who represents middle-market companies and executives in business and employment matters. Johannes K. Gäbel , a dual-qualified (Germany and New York) corporate partner advising European and U.S. clients on cross-border acquisitions, financings, and regulatory compliance.

, a dual-qualified (Germany and New York) corporate partner advising European and U.S. clients on cross-border acquisitions, financings, and regulatory compliance. Jaipat Singh Jain , a corporate and transactional partner focused on U.S.-India business, with leadership roles at the New York City Bar Association and American Bar Association.

, a corporate and transactional partner focused on U.S.-India business, with leadership roles at the New York City Bar Association and American Bar Association. Anna Pia D. Felix , a commercial litigator, represents businesses and individuals in complex disputes and regulatory matters.

, a commercial litigator, represents businesses and individuals in complex disputes and regulatory matters. Jacob Englander, a former Assistant Corporation Counsel with the New York City Law Department, practices commercial litigation and employment law.

The addition of Mr. Gäbel's European and Mr. Jain's U.S-India transactional practices complement Whiteford's existing cross-border practice led by Enayat Qasimi, Co-Chair of the firm's International Practice, Paolo Grassi (International Corporate) and Mohamed Swifly (International Arbitration).

Whiteford's New York office is currently located at 444 Madison Avenue and will relocate in early 2027 to 535 Madison Avenue as part of the firm's continued growth in the market.

Whiteford is a full-service law firm with offices in Delaware, Washington, D.C., Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, and Virginia, and it has recently opened an office in Colorado. For more information, visit whitefordlaw.com.

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