Revyz Command Center for Bitbucket extends data protection from Jira and Confluence to source code, announced ahead of Atlassian Team '26 Europe alongside a new channel strategy.

Revyz, a Spin.ai company, today announced a major expansion of its data protection platform for the Atlassian ecosystem: Revyz Command Center for Bitbucket, bringing enterprise-grade backup and recovery to Bitbucket Cloud, alongside the appointment of Justin Leader as Head of Partnerships, Atlassian Ecosystem. The company will showcase the new app at Atlassian Team '26 Europe in Amsterdam, October 6-8.

Revyz, acquired by Spin.ai in April 2026, is a Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Partner that protects Jira, Confluence, and Jira Service Management data for global organizations. The launch extends that footprint to source code and pipelines. Under Atlassian's shared responsibility model, customers remain responsible for backing up their own cloud data, making automated offsite backups essential for business continuity.

Revyz Command Center for Bitbucket addresses critical operational gaps for engineering and platform teams:

Granular recovery: Restore specific repositories, branches, pipelines, or issues without rolling back unrelated work.

Restore specific repositories, branches, pipelines, or issues without rolling back unrelated work. Run-to-run diff visibility: Track exact changes between backup runs to speed up troubleshooting.

Track exact changes between backup runs to speed up troubleshooting. AI code protection: Keep source code safe and recoverable when using automated AI coding tools.

"We're making two parallel investments today, one in our core product and one in our partner community," said Dmitry Dontov, Founder CEO of Spin.ai. "Bringing backup and recovery to Cloud Source Code Repositories fills a massive gap for engineering teams. As AI development tools accelerate how code is written, protecting an organization's crown jewels becomes even more critical. Bringing on a channel leader who built his career inside the partner ecosystem ensures our customers can access these tools through the advisors they already trust."

Justin Leader joins Spin.ai with deep roots in the Atlassian channel. He founded HyperVelocity Consulting in 2014, growing it to $24M in revenue before its acquisition by Isos Technology in 2023, where he served as VP of Product. Author of Plugins Partners, Leader brings 15 years of SaaS experience leading engagements with Fortune 500 and global enterprise organizations. At Spin.ai, he will oversee global Atlassian ecosystem partner strategy.

"Having spent 15 years on the professional services side, I know our Revyz partners have a relentless focus on customer experience," said Justin Leader. "My focus is building a program that takes all the friction out, ensuring our channel partners can deliver our best-in-class capabilities via a best-in-class partnership experience."

Availability Revyz Command Center for Bitbucket is available today. Solution partners can access the app and co-selling support through the updated Revyz Partner Program.

About Revyz (a Spin.ai company) Acquired by Spin.ai in April 2026, Revyz is a Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Partner providing native backup, recovery, and configuration management for Atlassian Cloud. Its enterprise platform is SOC 2 Type II compliant. Learn more at revyz.io.

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