Basin gives any team the tools to collect, store, and analyze data at scale without dedicated servers, vendor lock-in, or fees to move data between clouds.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Cloudflare Basin, a data platform that gives developers and enterprises a simpler, more affordable way to build applications powered by their own data. Built on Apache Iceberg and Cloudflare R2, Basin gives teams an open, serverless way to ingest, store, catalog and query analytical data across the tools they already use.

Sophisticated data analytics has long required a dedicated data engineering team and the budget to match. Running a modern data stack usually means standing up dedicated servers sized ahead of demand, stitching together separate systems to collect and analyze data, and paying fees every time data moves between clouds. The infrastructure has been expensive enough to build and operate that the teams who could do it well were the ones who could already afford to. Basin changes that. Data is stored in an open, industry-standard format that any compatible tool can read directly no copying, no converting, no lock-in. Collection, organization, and analysis all run on Cloudflare's network on demand, with no dedicated servers to manage and no fees to move data in or out.

"Developers shouldn't need to become data infrastructure operators just to answer questions from their own data," said Dane Knecht, CTO at Cloudflare. "With Cloudflare Basin, we are bringing the same serverless model that developers expect from Cloudflare to analytics: no clusters to manage, no unnecessary data movement, and open standards that keep customers in control of their data."

With Basin, customers can:

Own their data, not just access It: Data is stored in Apache Iceberg, an open, industry-standard format, so teams can analyze it with any compatible tool and are never locked into a single vendor.

Data is stored in Apache Iceberg, an open, industry-standard format, so teams can analyze it with any compatible tool and are never locked into a single vendor. Skip the server setup: Basin runs on Cloudflare's global network which allows developers to ingest, store, and query data in seconds without provisioning or managing infrastructure.

Basin runs on Cloudflare's global network which allows developers to ingest, store, and query data in seconds without provisioning or managing infrastructure. Eliminate data transfer fees: Querying data using tools from different clouds, platforms, or regions carries no transfer fees.

"We moved our entire company's data pipeline to Basin Pipelines, Catalog, and SQL," said Dax Raad, co-founder of Anomaly, creators of popular open source AI coding agent OpenCode, "We replaced a complex AWS S3 and Athena setup with a cleaner, serverless architecture that reliably handles all of our event data."

"Bobsled is a data product platform that the world's most advanced data teams use to build and distribute AI-ready data to partners, vendors and customers," said Julien Grobbelaar, Head of Platform at Bobsled. "Basin allows us to build data products that can be made accessible in any region of every major data and AI platform, all at production-grade reliability and a fraction of the cost thanks to zero egress fees."

Cloudflare Basin is generally available today. Developers can get started with Cloudflare Basin by visiting https://developers.cloudflare.com/basin

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "explores," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continues," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare Basin and Cloudflare's other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare's customers from using Cloudflare Basin and Cloudflare's other products and technology, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's Chief Technology Officer and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2026, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001450315/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Daniella Vallurupalli

VP, Head of Global Communications, Cloudflare

press@cloudflare.com