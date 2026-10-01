The AI Ecosystem Playbook provides a practical framework for assessing AI readiness, identifying high-value opportunities, addressing foundational gaps, and building a roadmap for AI adoption.

Impartner, the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform, today announced the release of its AI Ecosystem Playbook, a new resource designed to help leaders and teams assess their current AI capabilities, identify areas where AI can support business goals, and develop a practical path to implementation.

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Impartner's AI Ecosystem Playbook helps organizations assess AI readiness and identify opportunities to apply AI across PRM 3.0, partner revenue orchestration, and the partner lifecycle.

As AI moves from experimentation into everyday operations, companies need more than a collection of potential applications. They need a framework for understanding where they are ready to apply AI, where foundational gaps could limit its impact, and which opportunities should be prioritized.

Impartner's AI Ecosystem Playbook provides guidance through a maturity model, readiness scorecard, real-world workflows, and an actionable roadmap. Together, these resources help businesses assess their current state, pinpoint opportunities across the partner lifecycle, and determine the steps needed to move from experimentation to execution. The playbook brings together perspectives from industry experts and practitioners across leading organizations, including Omdia, Maritz, TD SYNNEX, TiER1 Performance, Smartsheet and others.

"AI creates new possibilities for how businesses operate, but the benefits it can deliver extend well beyond adding another AI tool," said Trevor Burnett, Vice President of Marketing at Impartner. "Leaders and teams need a clear way to spot where AI can provide advantages and connect it to the systems, processes, and workflows already supporting their networks. Impartner's PRM 3.0 connects data, workflows and intelligence across the partner revenue lifecycle, while the AI Ecosystem Playbook helps organizations move from identifying AI opportunities to putting them into practice."

The playbook presents a structured approach to evaluating where AI can be applied across the partner lifecycle and what it takes to put those initiatives into practice. Key areas include:

Assess AI readiness

Evaluate capabilities across data, adoption, automation, measurement, and governance.

Identify high-value AI opportunities

Focus on AI opportunities that address business needs, partner experiences, and operational challenges.

Address data and process gaps

Identify the data, systems, workflows, governance, and oversight needed for successful implementation.

Turn opportunities into action

Explore practical AI applications across partner recruitment, activation, enablement, engagement, and pipeline management.

Build a path to scale

Use the roadmap to move from individual AI initiatives toward connected intelligence, automation, and business processes.

Ascompanies move beyond individual AI applications, Impartner's PRM 3.0 reflects a broader shift toward managing partner relationships, operations, and revenue as a connected business function. The AI Ecosystem Playbook also highlights Impartner's continued investment in AI-powered partner revenue orchestration, including capabilities such as Aimi AI and Orchestration Studio. Aimi AI provides contextual AI capabilities that can help teams surface information, identify next-best actions and complete tasks across the partner revenue lifecycle, while Orchestration Studio connects workflows, systems and business processes to automate actions and synchronize information across the partner ecosystem.

For a closer look at how these approaches can apply to your partner ecosystem, access the complete AI Ecosystem Playbook here

About Impartner

Impartner is the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform. Built on a foundation of partner relationship management (PRM), Impartner helps organizations run partner led growth as a core part of their business, bringing together partner management, partner marketing, deal execution, hyperscaler GTM, automation, and analytics in one platform. Designed for how partner ecosystems operate today, Impartner gives revenue and partner teams the ability to automate go to market execution, scale ecosystem motions, and understand how partners contribute to pipeline and revenue. Learn more at impartner.com

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