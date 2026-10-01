Company grew five-fold, tripled clients with TerraPay, LemFi, and Rafiki by NALA, and now powers payouts for 10M+ users

Levl, a unified platform powering fiat and stablecoin global payments, today announced that it is processing more than $10 billion in annualized payments volume (APV), a little over a year after the platform launched. In March, Levl reached $2 billion in APV and has grown five-fold since, as fintechs, remittance apps, and neobanks move payment flows onto stablecoin infrastructure.

According to McKinsey, real-world stablecoin payments totaled $390 billion in 2025, with B2B transactions making up the largest share at $226 billion. Yet that is just 0.02% of global payments, and most businesses are still held back by outdated financial rails: settlement takes days, funds pass through multiple hands, money movement is fragmented across providers, and FX fees eat into margins. Stablecoins solve much of this friction with faster, lower-cost transfers, but for most fintechs, building the underlying infrastructure themselves is too expensive and time-consuming.

Levl addresses the infrastructure barrier by giving businesses a compliant, easy-to-operate way to use stablecoin payments. A single API allows clients to receive, hold, exchange, and send funds internationally in both fiat and stablecoins, backed by optimized payout coverage on five continents. The G3 dashboard offers accounts in USD, EUR, GBP, USDC, and USDT with on/off ramps, wholesale liquidity, and named accounts. New post-funding features also let clients send payouts immediately and settle afterward. Levl takes care of the blockchain complexity so that what would take years to build in-house, is now available within days.

"A year ago, most businesses saw stablecoins as just a promising idea. Today our clients are using them to move billions of dollars for millions of people, because the gains in speed and cost are real," said Levl CEO Jaisel Sandhu. "Our mission is to democratize access to modern financial infrastructure, so any business can move money instantly, regardless of currency, location or amount. Payments is where we started, but we believe every financial product will be rebuilt on stablecoin infrastructure, and we're building the rails the next generation of fintech companies will run on."

Levl's momentum over the past 12 months includes:

Transaction Volume: Annualized payments volume has surpassed $10 billion, up from $2 billion in the platform's first six months and $1 billion in its first four.

Annualized payments volume has surpassed $10 billion, up from $2 billion in the platform's first six months and $1 billion in its first four. Customers Partners : Levl tripled its client base this summer and serves tier-one payments companies including TerraPay, LemFi, and Rafiki by NALA.

: Levl tripled its client base this summer and serves tier-one payments companies including TerraPay, LemFi, and Rafiki by NALA. Global Reach: Levl's remittance APIs execute thousands of payouts a day for more than 10 million end users across multiple jurisdictions, with payout infrastructure optimized across five continents.

Levl's remittance APIs execute thousands of payouts a day for more than 10 million end users across multiple jurisdictions, with payout infrastructure optimized across five continents. AI-Native Operations: Levl reached this APV milestone with minimal headcount growth. AI is at the core of every function, including sales, compliance, trading, engineering, and reconciliation, and Levl has built AI-native customer support, operations, and treasury functions to handle thousands of payments each day.

Spun out of Galaxy Digital in 2023, Levl was founded by Sandhu, a former FX trader at AQR, who saw firsthand the gap between the exchange rates available to institutions and those offered to everyday businesses and consumers. The collective team's experience includes major financial institutions such as PayPal, Deutsche Bank, London Stock Exchange Group, RBC, BlackRock, AQR, Brevan Howard, and Galaxy Digital.

In its second year, Levl plans to launch agentic platforms that solve core operational problems for its clients, to expand licensing in key jurisdictions, to go deeper on tokenization and real-world assets, to embed flexible funding across its product suite, and to continue scaling its core payments business. Levl's international presence currently spans London, New York, Canada, and Switzerland.

About Levl

Levl is a payment platform for businesses that move money across borders. Its infrastructure provides fast, secure, and seamless global payments by combining instant local payment rails with the efficiency of stablecoins. Backed by Galaxy Ventures, Protagonist, Deus X, Blockchain Builders Fund, OpenFX, FalconX, CMCC, Stanford Blockchain Accelerator, and Variant Fund, Levl is regulated in Switzerland and Canada. The company serves fintechs, neobanks, mobile wallets, remittance apps, aggregators, and payment service providers globally. To learn more, visit www.levl.ch.

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