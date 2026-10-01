Xometry, Inc.: Access Is the New Manufacturing Advantage: Xometry Releases 2027 EMEA Manufacturing Outlook

Industrial firms across Europe are turning to AI-powered networks for manufacturing capacity, quality proof, and specialised engineering skills

MUNICH, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, today released its EMEA Manufacturing Outlook , a forward-looking analysis of the forces shaping the manufacturing industry for 2027. The report draws on a survey of 200 manufacturing executives in France and Germany, benchmarked against 150 executives in the U.S.

The findings highlight that while European manufacturing order books remain strong, companies pulling ahead in 2027 are those extending their reach beyond their own shop floor to tap external capacity, verified quality, and technical expertise on demand.

"Resilience is about choice," said Oscar Lovera, Chief Operations Officer at Xometry . "Market conditions shift constantly, whether it's tariffs, geopolitical moves, or capacity constraints. The manufacturers who stay ahead are those who secure flexible options long before they need to use them."

Key Takeaways from the 2027 EMEA Manufacturing Outlook:

Manufacturing's AI Payoff Is Upstream. The highest returns on AI occur before production begins. European manufacturers are finding that targeted application in pricing, quoting, and automated DFM reviews outweighs total spend. This is evidenced by France achieving a 60% ROI on modest outlays, compared to Germany's 41% ROI despite leading the region in overall investment.

The highest returns on AI occur before production begins. European manufacturers are finding that targeted application in pricing, quoting, and automated DFM reviews outweighs total spend. This is evidenced by France achieving a 60% ROI on modest outlays, compared to Germany's 41% ROI despite leading the region in overall investment. Europe's Manufacturing Capacity Is Hiding in Small Shops. Europe and the U.S. operate at similar overall capacity rates (~76% in Europe vs 77% in the U.S.), but European spare capacity is heavily concentrated in smaller suppliers. 37% of European manufacturers with under €50M in revenue operate below 70% capacity. Regulatory requirements such as CBAM and the EU AI Act make pre-qualified digital networks essential for unlocking idle machine time.

Europe and the U.S. operate at similar overall capacity rates (~76% in Europe vs 77% in the U.S.), but European spare capacity is heavily concentrated in smaller suppliers. 37% of European manufacturers with under €50M in revenue operate below 70% capacity. Regulatory requirements such as CBAM and the EU AI Act make pre-qualified digital networks essential for unlocking idle machine time. Supplier Optionality Is the New Sourcing Advantage. European manufacturers raised prices just as often as U.S. firms, but faced far less pushback leading to lost business (11% in France and 17% in Germany vs 20% in the U.S.). European buyers accept price adjustments because they prioritise risk reduction and certainty over finding the cheapest quote, paying strong premiums for verified quality and DFM support.

European manufacturers raised prices just as often as U.S. firms, but faced far less pushback leading to lost business (11% in France and 17% in Germany vs 20% in the U.S.). European buyers accept price adjustments because they prioritise risk reduction and certainty over finding the cheapest quote, paying strong premiums for verified quality and DFM support. Manufacturing Needs Skills, Not Just Headcount. The labour challenge across Europe is a specialisation deficit rather than a simple headcount issue. Demand remains heavily concentrated in specialised technical roles like CNC and CAM programmers (49% in France, 44% in Germany). While higher wages help attract talent, pay alone cannot resolve structural shortages, leading top firms to access specialised skills on demand.

"Price matters, but confidence is what closes the deal today," said Marc Somsen, Vice President of Sales EMEA at Xometry . "Whether it's DFM support for complex designs, guaranteed part quality, or lead times you can trust, buyers want certainty. The real advantage comes from giving them that operational confidence alongside fair, transparent pricing."

Download the full 2027 EMEA Manufacturing Outlook .

About Xometry

Xometry's (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform, and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com , xometry.eu , or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com