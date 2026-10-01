Health-ISAC Director of European Operations Elected European Council of ISACs Chair

Vasileios Mingos to lead cross-sector cyber and physical resilience initiatives across European critical infrastructure networks

BRUSSELS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC), the non-profit industry-led organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats, announced today that Vasileios Mingos, Health-ISAC's European Operations Director, has been elected Chair of the European Council of ISACs.

The European Council of ISACs is a collaborative network bringing together Information Sharing and Analysis Centres (ISACs) to strengthen cross-sector collaboration across European critical infrastructure sectors. Health-ISAC is a founding member.

Mingos' appointment to the European Council of ISACs further solidifies Health-ISAC's active leadership across European Union cybersecurity initiatives. He also serves on the European Commission's Health Cybersecurity Advisory Board, established under the European Action Plan on Cybersecurity for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers. "Vasileios's appointment as Chair reflects both his outstanding leadership in Europe and Health-ISAC's unwavering commitment to cross-sector resilience," said Denise Anderson, President and CEO of Health-ISAC. "Cyber and physical threats do not respect industry or geographic boundaries."

"Having worked closely with Vasileios on understanding regional threats and vulnerabilities impacting the health sector, I've seen firsthand how crucial operational synergy is across sectors," said Errol Weiss, Chief Security Officer at Health-ISAC. "Strengthening cross-sector coordination through the EU Council of ISACs will enhance actionable, real-time threat intelligence sharing and elevate defensive readiness for every participating organization."

"Effective cyber resilience across Europe requires seamless coordination beyond individual sectors," said Mr. Mingos. "Health-ISAC has demonstrated the power of community-driven defense in the health sector, and I look forward to leading cross-sector alignment with our peer ISACs in energy, transport, space, and municipal infrastructure to fortify Europe's collective security posture."

As Chair of the EU Council of ISACs, Mingos will bring vital expertise to expanding collaborative defense, aligning public-private partners, and safeguarding critical infrastructure across the entire region.

Health-ISAC invites the health community to engage with Vasileios Mingos and the European operations team at the annual Health-ISAC European Summit in Crete, Greece, October 12 - 16th, 2026. To register, please visit: https://health-isac.org/summit-meeting/2026-european-summit/ .

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization where health sector stakeholders join a trusted community and forum for sharing timely, actionable, and relevant information. This information includes intelligence on cyber and physical security threats, as well as best practices and mitigation strategies to ensure operational resilience and patient safety.

Media Inquiries

Mary Stratton, AVP of Marketing, contact@health-isac.org +1 321-593-1470

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