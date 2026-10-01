M2i Global, Inc.: M2i Global and Regenerate Technology Global Expand Partnership to Include Global Battery Recycling and Data Intelligence for the Critical Minerals Industry

Reno, NV, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, announced the expansion of its partnership with Regenerate Technology Global to include battery recycling worldwide and data intelligence for the global critical minerals industry.

The companies will continue to work closely together to strengthen the global critical minerals supply chain through advanced technology and data intelligence. The partnership will bring Regenerate's technology into customer plants around the globe, supported by select facilities under development, delivering advanced battery upcycling that converts waste into higher-quality materials with greater environmental value. Further details will follow.

Key Partnership Benefits:

Accelerating global battery metal recycling, reducing manufacturing costs, and improving supply chain resiliency and security.

Regenerate employs patented hydrometallurgical processes to extract valuable materials from used batteries. Unlike traditional smelting-based methods, this chemistry-driven approach delivers "90% waste reduction, 85% lower emissions and 20% cost savings."

Regenerate operates through European facilities with scalable, globally deployable technology, currently expanding to North America and Asia.

David Batstone, CEO and Co-founder of Regenerate Technology Global, stated: "We are pleased to expand our relationship with M2i. The next phase of our work together brings Regenerate's technology to more customers in more places, and adds data intelligence to the critical minerals supply chain."

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i Global, stated: "This expansion takes Regenerate's technology into customers' plants worldwide, bringing new forms of battery recycling to the globe."

The technology, developed with Cambridge University Material Science Labs, substantially reduces energy consumption by over 80% and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, virtually eliminating toxic sludge from conventional processes.

Current Regenerate Locations:

E.U. Demonstration Plant - Lead-Acid Battery Recycling

Developing a state-of-the-art demonstration plant for lead-acid battery recycling

Cambridge, United Kingdom - Research & Innovation

Advanced R&D division in collaboration with Cambridge University

Developing patented hydrometallurgical processes for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries

Innovating next-generation battery materials for circular economy solutions



About Regenerate Technology Global

Regenerate Technology Global, a Delaware corporation, provides advanced technologies and services for the global battery-based energy supply chain. The company develops scalable, state-of-the-art technologies for extracting high-value materials from end-of-life lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, supported by 25 granted or filed patents. Currently operating in Europe. For more information visit: https://regeneratetechnology.com

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc. is a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals. M2i Global aims to establish a Critical Mineral Repository, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within federal securities law safe harbor provisions. Such statements may use terms like "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," or "potential." Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees, rely on assumptions, and face various known and unknown risks beyond M2i Global's control. Actual results may differ materially from expressed or implied statements.

Detailed information appears in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of their statement date. M2i Global undertakes no obligation to update statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende - drosende@m2i.global

Investor Contact:

IR@M2i.global