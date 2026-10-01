VIVIFY Technology Signs Letter of Intent to Power Evolution Metals & Technologies' Rare Earth Magnet Operations with Behind-the-Meter Hydrogen Energy

Florida hydrogen energy company to supply modular, grid-independent power to Nasdaq-listed critical materials manufacturer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFY Technology, a hydrogen energy company headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, announced today that it has signed a letter of intent with Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. ("EM&T") (Nasdaq: EMAT) to deploy behind-the-meter hydrogen power supporting EM&T's rare earth magnet and critical materials operations. The agreement puts VIVIFY's hydrogen platforms to work for one of the most strategically important supply chains in the country, and it does so without waiting on the legacy grid.

Rare earth permanent magnets drive electric vehicles, medical imaging equipment, and defense systems. Miami-headquartered EM&T is building a non-China supply chain for them, scaling magnet production capacity to approximately 10,000 metric tons annually and developing a fully integrated U.S. industrial campus. That work runs on power, and large blocks of reliable power have become one of the hardest inputs for advanced manufacturers to secure.

VIVIFY has engineered its platforms for exactly that constraint. The Flying Pig, VIVIFY's containerized hydrogen power unit, delivers up to 1MW per container and scales by adding modules. Water is the primary fuel input, output is 99% emission-free, and no ongoing fuel resupply is required. Rather than waiting on a single large installation or a utility interconnection timeline, capacity is added container by container as each phase of production comes online. The Flying Pig joins the flagship Hydrogen Oxygen Generator (HOG) and the Clean Air Technology (CAT) five-stage emissions control system in the VIVIFY Arsenal.

The agreement marks VIVIFY's first announced commitment with a publicly traded company and a direct application of its platforms to American manufacturing and national defense supply chains.

"Every serious manufacturer in this country is asking the same question right now: where does the power come from? EM&T is rebuilding one of the most important supply chains America has. Our job is to make sure power is never the thing that slows them down," said Jason Herring, Founder and CEO of VIVIFY Technology. "The engineering is done. Now it goes to work."

VIVIFY's corporate office and lab are based in Delray Beach, Florida, with manufacturing in Jupiter, Florida, scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Organizations facing their own power constraints can request a briefing at vivify-technology.com.

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY Technology is a hydrogen energy company headquartered in South Florida. The company designs and develops hydrogen-based energy platforms, including its flagship Hydrogen Oxygen Generator (HOG), the Clean Air Technology (CAT) emissions control system, and the Flying Pig containerized power unit, engineered to deliver dependable, dedicated power for the most demanding infrastructure environments in operation today. Learn more at vivify-technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding VIVIFY Technology's products, platforms, and intended performance, and regarding the contemplated agreement with Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. The letter of intent is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainty and reflect the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Media Contact

Ashley Stevenson, Chief Marketing Officer

VIVIFY Technology

[email protected]

888.277.8370

vivify-technology.com

SOURCE VIVIFY