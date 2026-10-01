Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking September 2026 and Q3 Sales

Best September ever; total sales up 9%

Best Q3 in company history; total sales rise 3%

Record September hybrid total sales up 39%, reaching 28% of total volume

Tucson, Palisade, Sonata and Santa Fe drive double-digit September total sales gains

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record September total sales of 77,439, a 9% increase compared with September 2025. Hyundai also achieved its best Q3 ever for total sales of 246,896, a 3% increase compared with Q3 2025. September total sales were led by Palisade (+52%), Sonata (+39%), Tucson (+32%) and Santa Fe (+21%). Hyundai's hybrid lineup set a new September sales record, rising 39% year over year and accounting for 28% of September total sales volume. The Santa Fe HEV and Sonata HEV both set September total sales records.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights Record Performance

"Hyundai delivered record September sales and its strongest third quarter to date, supported by growth across our SUV, sedan and hybrid lineups," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid sales climbed 39% and represented 28% of September volume, while Tucson, Palisade, Sonata and Santa Fe all posted double-digit gains. Our broad product lineup and strong dealer network continue to give customers compelling choices and drive momentum."

Q3 Sales Results

Hyundai achieved its best Q3 ever with total sales up 3% year over year. Tucson led Hyundai up 23% setting a total sales record for the quarter, while Elantra (+18%) and Sonata (+34%) also posted double-digit gains. Hyundai's hybrid lineup continued its momentum, with record Q3 hybrid sales increasing 35%. Sonata Hybrid total sales more than doubled compared with the prior year while Santa Fe Hybrid achieved its best quarter in company history.

September Total Sales Summary



Sep-

26 Sep-

25 %

Chg Q3

2026 Q3

2025 %

Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 77,439 71,003 +9 % 246,896 239,069 +3 % 697,464 678,349 +3 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

2027 Tucson World Premiere and Livestream: Hyundai will pull the sheet off the all-new 2027 Tucson tonight, giving consumers an early look at updates to one of the brand's most important vehicles. The reveal will showcase new design elements, technology features, and connectivity upgrades as Hyundai looks to strengthen its position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Hyundai will pull the sheet off the all-new 2027 Tucson tonight, giving consumers an early look at updates to one of the brand's most important vehicles. The reveal will showcase new design elements, technology features, and connectivity upgrades as Hyundai looks to strengthen its position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. Hyundai Motor Company Becomes Official Automotive Partner of the UEFA Champions League: Hyundai is joining one of sports' biggest stages as the Official Automotive Partner of the UEFA Champions League, one of the world's most-watched sporting events. The deal puts Hyundai's name before one of the largest audiences in global sports.

Hyundai is joining one of sports' biggest stages as the Official Automotive Partner of the UEFA Champions League, one of the world's most-watched sporting events. The deal puts Hyundai's name before one of the largest audiences in global sports. Hyundai Puts Pediatric Cancer on Notice With New Hyundai Hope on Wheels Campaign, "The Mark of a Warrior": Hyundai Hope on Wheels launched its new "The Mark of a Warrior" campaign, shining a spotlight on the courage and resilience of children facing cancer. Through powerful storytelling and awareness-building efforts, the initiative aims to inspire support while highlighting the ongoing need for research funding.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels launched its new "The Mark of a Warrior" campaign, shining a spotlight on the courage and resilience of children facing cancer. Through powerful storytelling and awareness-building efforts, the initiative aims to inspire support while highlighting the ongoing need for research funding. Hyundai Hope on Wheels Marks 28 Years and $303 Million in Lifetime Giving: At its annual gala, Hyundai Hope on Wheels celebrated nearly three decades of support for pediatric cancer research, surpassing $303 million in lifetime donations. The event highlighted the organization's progress while reinforcing its commitment to funding new treatments and research initiatives.

At its annual gala, Hyundai Hope on Wheels celebrated nearly three decades of support for pediatric cancer research, surpassing $303 million in lifetime donations. The event highlighted the organization's progress while reinforcing its commitment to funding new treatments and research initiatives. Hyundai Motor Group Held its Tech Talent Forum 2026: Hyundai Motor Group opened its HMG Tech Talent Forum 2026, bringing together global technology talent and innovators to explore the future of mobility. The event reflected the company's ongoing efforts to attract top talent and advance next-generation transportation technologies.

Hyundai Motor Group opened its HMG Tech Talent Forum 2026, bringing together global technology talent and innovators to explore the future of mobility. The event reflected the company's ongoing efforts to attract top talent and advance next-generation transportation technologies. Hyundai Wins 10 Honors at 2026 IDEA Awards for Future Mobility and Brand Design: Hyundai earned 10 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), further validating its leadership in future mobility and brand design. The honors add to Hyundai's growing list of industry design accolades and reflect the company's continued focus on innovation.

Hyundai earned 10 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), further validating its leadership in future mobility and brand design. The honors add to Hyundai's growing list of industry design accolades and reflect the company's continued focus on innovation. Hyundai Partners with Atlanta Braves Through 2029 Season: Hyundai and the Atlanta Braves announced a long-term partnership through the 2029 season, bringing together two powerhouse brands with deep community ties. The agreement will create new opportunities for fan engagement while increasing Hyundai's visibility across one of Major League Baseball's most recognizable franchises.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Sep-

26 Sep-

25 %

Chg Q3

2026 Q3

2025 %

Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD %

Chg Elantra 13,902 13,808 +1 % 48,764 41,444 +18 % 128,603 116,212 +11 % Ioniq 5 2,928 8,408 -65 % 10,382 21,999 -53 % 31,112 41,091 -24 % Ioniq 6 3 814 -100 % 107 2,810 -96 % 1,348 9,132 -85 % Ioniq 9 374 1,075 -65 % 1,663 3,164 -47 % 6,521 4,177 +56 % Kona 4,574 4,078 +12 % 16,779 17,450 -4 % 52,948 57,278 -8 % Palisade 10,327 6,790 +52 % 35,229 35,585 -1 % 98,682 92,782 +6 % Santa Cruz 1,620 1,788 -9 % 4,830 6,412 -25 % 14,811 20,633 -28 % Santa Fe 12,227 10,114 +21 % 39,112 37,082 +5 % 103,115 102,160 +1 % Sonata 5,156 3,722 +39 % 17,273 12,928 +34 % 54,330 45,914 +18 % Tucson 23,164 17,569 +32 % 64,075 51,929 +23 % 181,687 165,239 +10 % Venue 3,164 2,836 +12 % 8,682 8,265 +5 % 24,307 23,728 +2 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America