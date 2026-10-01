Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieselbe Arbeit, dieselbe Rechnung, der vierfache Bruttogewinn
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HM

WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.10.2026 14:55 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking September 2026 and Q3 Sales

  • Best September ever; total sales up 9%
  • Best Q3 in company history; total sales rise 3%
  • Record September hybrid total sales up 39%, reaching 28% of total volume
  • Tucson, Palisade, Sonata and Santa Fe drive double-digit September total sales gains

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record September total sales of 77,439, a 9% increase compared with September 2025. Hyundai also achieved its best Q3 ever for total sales of 246,896, a 3% increase compared with Q3 2025. September total sales were led by Palisade (+52%), Sonata (+39%), Tucson (+32%) and Santa Fe (+21%). Hyundai's hybrid lineup set a new September sales record, rising 39% year over year and accounting for 28% of September total sales volume. The Santa Fe HEV and Sonata HEV both set September total sales records.

Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Highlights Record Performance
"Hyundai delivered record September sales and its strongest third quarter to date, supported by growth across our SUV, sedan and hybrid lineups," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid sales climbed 39% and represented 28% of September volume, while Tucson, Palisade, Sonata and Santa Fe all posted double-digit gains. Our broad product lineup and strong dealer network continue to give customers compelling choices and drive momentum."

Q3 Sales Results
Hyundai achieved its best Q3 ever with total sales up 3% year over year. Tucson led Hyundai up 23% setting a total sales record for the quarter, while Elantra (+18%) and Sonata (+34%) also posted double-digit gains. Hyundai's hybrid lineup continued its momentum, with record Q3 hybrid sales increasing 35%. Sonata Hybrid total sales more than doubled compared with the prior year while Santa Fe Hybrid achieved its best quarter in company history.

September Total Sales Summary


Sep-
26

Sep-
25

%
Chg

Q3
2026

Q3
2025

%
Chg

2026
YTD

2025
YTD

%
Chg

Hyundai

77,439

71,003

+9 %

246,896

239,069

+3 %

697,464

678,349

+3 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

  • 2027 Tucson World Premiere and Livestream: Hyundai will pull the sheet off the all-new 2027 Tucson tonight, giving consumers an early look at updates to one of the brand's most important vehicles. The reveal will showcase new design elements, technology features, and connectivity upgrades as Hyundai looks to strengthen its position in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
  • Hyundai Motor Company Becomes Official Automotive Partner of the UEFA Champions League: Hyundai is joining one of sports' biggest stages as the Official Automotive Partner of the UEFA Champions League, one of the world's most-watched sporting events. The deal puts Hyundai's name before one of the largest audiences in global sports.
  • Hyundai Puts Pediatric Cancer on Notice With New Hyundai Hope on Wheels Campaign, "The Mark of a Warrior": Hyundai Hope on Wheels launched its new "The Mark of a Warrior" campaign, shining a spotlight on the courage and resilience of children facing cancer. Through powerful storytelling and awareness-building efforts, the initiative aims to inspire support while highlighting the ongoing need for research funding.
  • Hyundai Hope on Wheels Marks 28 Years and $303 Million in Lifetime Giving: At its annual gala, Hyundai Hope on Wheels celebrated nearly three decades of support for pediatric cancer research, surpassing $303 million in lifetime donations. The event highlighted the organization's progress while reinforcing its commitment to funding new treatments and research initiatives.
  • Hyundai Motor Group Held its Tech Talent Forum 2026: Hyundai Motor Group opened its HMG Tech Talent Forum 2026, bringing together global technology talent and innovators to explore the future of mobility. The event reflected the company's ongoing efforts to attract top talent and advance next-generation transportation technologies.
  • Hyundai Wins 10 Honors at 2026 IDEA Awards for Future Mobility and Brand Design: Hyundai earned 10 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), further validating its leadership in future mobility and brand design. The honors add to Hyundai's growing list of industry design accolades and reflect the company's continued focus on innovation.
  • Hyundai Partners with Atlanta Braves Through 2029 Season: Hyundai and the Atlanta Braves announced a long-term partnership through the 2029 season, bringing together two powerhouse brands with deep community ties. The agreement will create new opportunities for fan engagement while increasing Hyundai's visibility across one of Major League Baseball's most recognizable franchises.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Sep-
26

Sep-
25

%
Chg

Q3
2026

Q3
2025

%
Chg

2026
YTD

2025
YTD

%
Chg

Elantra

13,902

13,808

+1 %

48,764

41,444

+18 %

128,603

116,212

+11 %

Ioniq 5

2,928

8,408

-65 %

10,382

21,999

-53 %

31,112

41,091

-24 %

Ioniq 6

3

814

-100 %

107

2,810

-96 %

1,348

9,132

-85 %

Ioniq 9

374

1,075

-65 %

1,663

3,164

-47 %

6,521

4,177

+56 %

Kona

4,574

4,078

+12 %

16,779

17,450

-4 %

52,948

57,278

-8 %

Palisade

10,327

6,790

+52 %

35,229

35,585

-1 %

98,682

92,782

+6 %

Santa Cruz

1,620

1,788

-9 %

4,830

6,412

-25 %

14,811

20,633

-28 %

Santa Fe

12,227

10,114

+21 %

39,112

37,082

+5 %

103,115

102,160

+1 %

Sonata

5,156

3,722

+39 %

17,273

12,928

+34 %

54,330

45,914

+18 %

Tucson

23,164

17,569

+32 %

64,075

51,929

+23 %

181,687

165,239

+10 %

Venue

3,164

2,836

+12 %

8,682

8,265

+5 %

24,307

23,728

+2 %

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.