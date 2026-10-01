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WKN: A111QT | ISIN: US78573M1045 | Ticker-Symbol: 19S
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 09:30
1,912 Euro
+2,36 % +0,044
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SABRE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SABRE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8311,86316:31
1,8251,87016:22
PR Newswire
01.10.2026 15:05 Uhr
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Sabre Corporation: Sabre elects Rochelle Boas Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced that Rochelle Boas has been elected Executive Vice President - Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, effective immediately.

In her expanded role, Boas will continue to lead Sabre's Legal organization and will assume responsibility for overseeing the company's People Team. Chief People Officer Dave Medrano will report to Boas.

"Rochelle is a trusted leader whose judgment and strategic perspective have made a meaningful impact across Sabre," said Kurt Ekert, president and CEO of Sabre. "Bringing our Legal and People functions together under her leadership will strengthen alignment across the organization and help us move with greater speed and focus."

Boas joined Sabre as Executive Vice President - Chief Legal Officer in 2024 and serves on the company's executive leadership team.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI-native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud-native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences. For more information, visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Media

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

[email protected]

[email protected]

Investors

Jim Mathias

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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