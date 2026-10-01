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Dow Jones News
01.10.2026 15:21 Uhr
258 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multi Units Luxembourg: Notice To The Shareholders

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg (SP5L,SP5C) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 
01-Oct-2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273  
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
 RCS Luxembourg B 115 129  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF  
 
AMUNDI CORE S&P 500 SWAP UCITS ETF ACC 
 
ISIN: LU1135865XXX 
 
(the "Share Class") 

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 

Luxembourg, September 25th, 2026 

Dear Shareholder, 

We hereby inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to carry out a split of the 
shares of the Share Class (the "Split") within the sub-fund Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap (the "Sub-Fund"). 

The Split will only lead to a change of the number of shares you hold but will be without any impact on your investment 
in the Company. Indeed, as of the day of the Split, the amount of your investment will only be expressed by a greater 
amount of shares. 
 
The Board has therefore resolved to divide the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Share Class and to 
simultaneously increase the number of shares of the Share Class held by each shareholder by the factor 1:100. This will 
be achieved by allocating 99 new shares for each one share held before the Split. As a result, one share initially held 
in the Share Class will correspond, following the Split, to 100 shares of the Share Class with a NAV of a hundredth of 
its NAV before the Split, as further detailed in the example below: 

Before the Transaction               The Transaction  Af       ter the Transaction 
 
                                                     Total 
 
Shares Held   Net Asset Value  Total Value   Split Ratio    Shares held   Net Asset Value  Investment 
 
                                                     Value 
 
                                           5,60 USD 
 
2        560 USD      1120 USD    1: 100      200       = 560 USD     1120 USD 
 
                                           / 100

Schedule: 

Key Dates                Date 
 
Record Date (as per trade date)     26 October 2026 
 
Ex-Date                 27 October 2026 
 
Effective Date of the Split       27 October 2026

As part of this Transaction,

-- Shareholders will receive, free of charge and at no cost, 99 additional shares for each share held.

The total number of shares held will thus be multiplied by a factor of 100.

-- At the same time, the NAV will decrease proportionally by a factor of 100.

After the Split, the total value of your investment will therefore remain unchanged.

Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares in the Share Class shall be operated on 27 October 2026.

In order to implement the Split, subscriptions and redemptions will be suspended on the Primary Market from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026 (both dates inclusive).

Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the Split will be borne by the Management Company. All other share classes of the Sub-Fund will remain unchanged and not affected by this operation.

Shareholders are advised that no share identification codes (ISIN, WKN, Sedol, Valoren, Ticker, etc) will be changed as a result of the Split.

For further details, please consult your usual financial advisor or contact us at www.amundietf.com, under the "Contact Us" section.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1135865XXX, LU1135865XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SP5L,SP5C 
LEI Code:   5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 
Sequence No.: 445182 
EQS News ID:  2407302 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2407302&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2026 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.