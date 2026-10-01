DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (SP5L,SP5C) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS 01-Oct-2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AMUNDI CORE S&P 500 SWAP UCITS ETF ACC ISIN: LU1135865XXX (the "Share Class") Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Luxembourg, September 25th, 2026 Dear Shareholder, We hereby inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to carry out a split of the shares of the Share Class (the "Split") within the sub-fund Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap (the "Sub-Fund"). The Split will only lead to a change of the number of shares you hold but will be without any impact on your investment in the Company. Indeed, as of the day of the Split, the amount of your investment will only be expressed by a greater amount of shares. The Board has therefore resolved to divide the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Share Class and to simultaneously increase the number of shares of the Share Class held by each shareholder by the factor 1:100. This will be achieved by allocating 99 new shares for each one share held before the Split. As a result, one share initially held in the Share Class will correspond, following the Split, to 100 shares of the Share Class with a NAV of a hundredth of its NAV before the Split, as further detailed in the example below: Before the Transaction The Transaction Af ter the Transaction Total Shares Held Net Asset Value Total Value Split Ratio Shares held Net Asset Value Investment Value 5,60 USD 2 560 USD 1120 USD 1: 100 200 = 560 USD 1120 USD / 100

Schedule:

Key Dates Date Record Date (as per trade date) 26 October 2026 Ex-Date 27 October 2026 Effective Date of the Split 27 October 2026

As part of this Transaction,

-- Shareholders will receive, free of charge and at no cost, 99 additional shares for each share held.

The total number of shares held will thus be multiplied by a factor of 100.

-- At the same time, the NAV will decrease proportionally by a factor of 100.

After the Split, the total value of your investment will therefore remain unchanged.

Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares in the Share Class shall be operated on 27 October 2026.

In order to implement the Split, subscriptions and redemptions will be suspended on the Primary Market from 22 October 2026 to 28 October 2026 (both dates inclusive).

Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the Split will be borne by the Management Company. All other share classes of the Sub-Fund will remain unchanged and not affected by this operation.

Shareholders are advised that no share identification codes (ISIN, WKN, Sedol, Valoren, Ticker, etc) will be changed as a result of the Split.

For further details, please consult your usual financial advisor or contact us at www.amundietf.com, under the "Contact Us" section.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

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ISIN: LU1135865XXX, LU1135865XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: SP5L,SP5C LEI Code: 5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 Sequence No.: 445182 EQS News ID: 2407302 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 01, 2026 08:50 ET (12:50 GMT)