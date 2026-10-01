Company Advances RMB 120.9 million ($18.02 million USD) Electric Truck Purchase and Strategic Battery-Swapping Partnership to Expand Transportation Capabilities in China

Ningbo, Zhejiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HXHX) ("Haoxin" or the "Company"), a provider of temperature-controlled truckload and urban delivery services in China, today provided an update on a series of strategic initiatives aimed at expanding its new energy logistics capabilities, transportation capacity and next-generation commercial vehicle infrastructure.

The initiatives include a strategic cooperation framework focused on heavy-duty truck battery swapping and new energy logistics, multiple significant new energy vehicle procurement and transportation-capacity arrangements, and the Company's participation in a transportation services outsourcing procurement process covering the 2026-2028 period.

Expanding Haoxin's New Energy Heavy-Duty Truck Fleet

Haoxin continues to advance the expansion and modernization of its transportation fleet through a series of new energy intelligent heavy-duty truck procurement and capacity arrangements.

In December 2025, operating subsidiary Ningbo Haoxin International Logistics Co., Ltd. entered into a purchase contract with Zhejiang Siqian Intelligent Driving Technology Co., Ltd. for 63 Geely new energy intelligent-driving heavy-duty trucks, representing an aggregate tax-inclusive purchase price of approximately RMB 43.155 million ($6.43 million USD).

During 2026, Haoxin further expanded its new energy transportation strategy through additional vehicle procurement and transportation-capacity arrangements entered into by its subsidiaries. Most recently, on September 12, 2026, subsidiary Yiwu Haitong International Logistics Co., Ltd. entered into a vehicle purchase agreement with Ningbo Zhongchong New Energy Automobile Sales Co., Ltd. for 200 battery-swapping electric tractor units, representing an aggregate tax-inclusive purchase price of approximately RMB 120.9 million ($18.02 million USD).

Following delivery and acceptance, the Company expects these vehicles to be deployed in phases across its temperature-controlled line-haul logistics operations in China.

Haoxin believes the continued expansion of its new energy fleet has the potential to increase fleet standardization, enhance digital fleet management and improve operating efficiency, while positioning the Company to address growing customer demand for lower-carbon transportation solutions.

Advancing Battery-Swapping and New Energy Logistics Infrastructure

Haoxin is also pursuing opportunities beyond vehicle procurement as it seeks to build a broader new energy logistics platform.

On August 31, 2026, Ningbo Haoxin entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Qiji New Energy Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Yiwu Hengfeng Holding Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Farizon Xinghan New Energy Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd.

The framework contemplates potential cooperation across several areas, including new energy heavy-duty trucks, battery-swapping infrastructure, logistics operations and related supporting services, as well as the potential phased development of battery-swapping stations and associated services.

The Company believes the combination of new energy commercial vehicles, logistics operations and supporting battery-swapping infrastructure could provide a foundation for further development of its new energy transportation capabilities.

Specific projects, investment arrangements and implementation plans contemplated under the framework remain subject to further negotiations, applicable approvals and definitive agreements.

Transportation Services Procurement Opportunity

Separately, Ningbo Haoxin was identified as the eleventh-ranked candidate for award in the bid evaluation results for a transportation services outsourcing project conducted by Ningbo Port Authority Container Transportation Co., Ltd.

The procurement covers terminal transfer, sea-rail loaded-container transportation and related logistics services for the 2026-2028 period.

Bids were opened and evaluated on September 7, 2026, with the results subsequently subject to a public notice period from September 14 through September 16, 2026.

The designation reflects the results of the bid evaluation process and does not constitute a final contract award. Any resulting engagement remains subject to completion of the applicable procurement process and execution of definitive documentation.

Building the Next Phase of Haoxin's Logistics Platform

Haoxin intends to continue pursuing opportunities that expand and modernize its transportation and logistics capabilities, with particular emphasis on new energy commercial vehicles, intelligent fleet operations and potential battery-swapping infrastructure.

The Company believes these initiatives can position Haoxin to participate in the continued evolution of China's commercial transportation sector while strengthening its core temperature-controlled and logistics operations.

There can be no assurance that the strategic cooperation framework or transportation procurement process described above will result in any particular project, contract or transaction.

About Haoxin Holdings Limited

Haoxin Holdings Limited is a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company provides transportation and logistics services to commercial and industrial customers.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.haoxinholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations relating to the strategic cooperation framework agreement described herein, including potential cooperation involving new energy heavy-duty trucks, battery-swapping infrastructure, logistics operations, battery-swapping stations and related supporting services, and the negotiation, approval and implementation of any specific projects, investment arrangements or definitive agreements; the delivery and acceptance of the 63 new energy heavy-duty trucks described herein; and the transportation services outsourcing procurement process described herein, including any final contract award and any service arrangements that may result from that process.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, that the parties may not agree on specific projects, investment arrangements or implementation plans; required approvals may not be obtained or definitive agreements may not be entered into; contemplated projects may be delayed, modified or not pursued; the vehicles may not be delivered or accepted as contemplated; Ningbo Haoxin's designation as the eleventh-ranked candidate for award may not result in a final contract award or definitive agreement; any resulting service arrangement may differ from current expectations; changes in market, financing, regulatory, competitive or other conditions; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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