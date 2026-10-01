Andersen Global strengthens its legal presence in Pakistan as Samdani Qureshi, a collaborating firm since 2021, rebrands to Andersen Legal in Pakistan and is the latest member firm to join the organization.

Headquartered in Islamabad, Andersen Legal in Pakistan advises domestic and international clients, including businesses, investors, financial institutions, public sector entities, development organizations, and individuals, on legal, commercial, and regulatory matters. The firm also handles arbitration and dispute resolution, advising on complex transactions, investments, finance, projects, and contentious matters in Pakistan and across borders.

"Our approach is grounded in senior attention, clear communication, and disciplined analysis, with a focus on delivering advice that clients can put into action," said Nudrat Ejaz Piracha, partner at Andersen Legal in Pakistan. "Joining Andersen Global enables us to build on this approach by drawing on additional capabilities and perspectives, while continuing to help clients manage risk, preserve value, and support long-term growth."

"As businesses pursue investment and growth opportunities in Pakistan, they increasingly require legal counsel that understands both the local environment and the broader commercial context," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Andersen Legal in Pakistan brings a broad legal practice and an experienced team that will further strengthen our capabilities and support clients throughout the Southern Asia region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700