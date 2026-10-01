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WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 17:28
55,12 Euro
-1,04 % -0,58
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVONESIS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,9655,1018:12
54,9455,0618:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 15:18 Uhr
113 Leser
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Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis completes acquisition of MicroBioGen, strengthening its yeast capabilities

Novonesis completes acquisition of MicroBioGen, strengthening its yeast capabilities

The acquisition adds advanced yeast-breeding expertise with a proven track record in bioethanol and broader potential across industries.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 1 - Novonesis today announced the completion of its acquisition of MicroBioGen, an Australian biotechnology company with leading scientific expertise in yeast strains for industrial applications and a proven track record in bioethanol. All regulatory approvals have been obtained, and the transaction has closed.

The acquisition builds on Novonesis' investment in MicroBioGen in 2013 and its existing 23% ownership stake, further strengthening a collaboration that has spanned more than a decade.

"With this acquisition, we strengthen our yeast and R&D expertise and take another step toward delivering on our 2030 strategy. We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Novonesis and bring these capabilities into our company, where we can unlock its broader potential. The acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to investing for growth," says Ester Baiget, CEO of Novonesis.

As a pure-play biology company, Novonesis draws on deep expertise in microbiology and industrial fermentation. MicroBioGen's advanced yeast-breeding capabilities complement this scientific foundation, creating opportunities to develop new biosolutions for customers across multiple industries.

"MicroBioGen has been a highly valued partner for more than a decade, and today marks the next step in that journey. By bringing together our complementary expertise and technologies, we can further strengthen our yeast capabilities and continue developing the biosolutions our customers need. We see potential for applications not only in bioethanol but also across other industries we serve, as is the case with many of our technologies," says Claus Crone Fuglsang, Chief Scientific Officer at Novonesis.

Novonesis will continue to support MicroBioGen's existing partners and ensure continuity in its collaborations.

Get in touch

Media relations

Benjamin Hjorth
Senior Press Manager
media-relations@novonesis.com+45 30 77 13 12


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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