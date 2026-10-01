Core Critical Metals Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Core Critical Metals Corp. ("CCMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:CCMC) is pleased to announce that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 28, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders approved the special resolution authorizing the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) among the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, 1595789 B.C. Ltd. ("Spinco1") and 1595792 B.C. Ltd. ("Spinco2"), pursuant to which the Company will spin out its Senneville Project to Spinco1 and its Timmins Nickel Project to Spinco2 (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was approved by 100% of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting. All other matters put before shareholders at the Meeting were also approved.

The Company will apply to the Supreme Court of British Columbia for a final order approving the Arrangement, with the hearing scheduled for October 5, 2026. Subject to receipt of the final order and the satisfaction of the other conditions to closing, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the share distribution record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the new common shares of the Company, the Spinco1 shares and the Spinco2 shares is expected to be at the close of business on October 8, 2026, and the Arrangement is expected to become effective on October 9, 2026.

Under the Arrangement, shareholders of the Company (other than dissenting shareholders) will receive, for each common share of the Company held as at the share distribution record date: one (1) new Class A common share of the Company, one (1) common share of Spinco1 and one (1) common share of Spinco2. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal explaining how to exchange their share certificates or DRS positions; shares held through a broker or other intermediary will be exchanged automatically.

The foregoing dates are anticipated dates only and may be subject to change at the discretion of the Company, including as may be required to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. The Company will provide further updates on the timing for completion of the Arrangement by news release as required. www.sedarplus.ca

About Core Critical Metals Corp.

Core Critical Metals Corp. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties with high-upside and expansion potential.

CORE CRITICAL METALS CORP.

For more information, please call email info@corecriticalmetals.com or visit www.corecriticalmetals.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Arrangement and the anticipated benefits thereof, the anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement, the holding of the Meeting, the receipt of the final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the transfer of the Senneville Project and the Timmins Nickel Project to the Spinco entities, and the future plans of the Company and the Spinco entities. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor a guarantee and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the risk that the conditions to completion of the Arrangement, including approval of the shareholders of the Company, the interim and final orders of the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that the Arrangement may be modified, delayed or not completed on the terms or timeline currently contemplated, or at all; the extent to which shareholders exercise rights of dissent; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets; lack of available capital; actual results of exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of base and other metals; operating risks; accidents; labour issues; delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits; and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Core Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/core-critical-metals-corp.-announces-shareholder-approval-of-plan-of-arrangement-1230065