Decent Holding Inc.: Decent Holding Provides Operational Update: Senior Care Operation Centers Expand to Approximately 700 Locations

Company continues to expand its AI-powered senior care platform; management estimates approximately 240,000 paid members, subject to internal verification and reconciliation;Recent Form 6-K corporate presentation includes updates on business development and senior care initiatives

YANTAI, China, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of wastewater treatment and community-based senior health and elderly care services in China, today announced an operational update regarding the continued expansion of its AI-powered senior care platform.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had expanded its senior care operation-center network to approximately 700 locations. Based on its current operating network and historical member density across the platform, management estimates that the platform currently serves approximately 240,000 paid members, subject to ongoing internal verification, reconciliation and routine data review.

The Company plans to continue developing its senior care platform and service offerings as its operation-center network expands. These services are expected to include basic health monitoring, community-based elderly care support, mobility assistance, companionship and other value-added senior care solutions designed to address demand for community- and home-based elderly care in China.

Decent plans to continue refining its service packages and pricing framework based on member demand, service utilization, operating capacity and the needs of individual community service locations.

"Expanding our operation-center network is an important step in the continued development of our senior care services," said Haicheng Xu, Chief Executive Officer of Decent Holding. "As our community presence expands, we plan to continue developing our service offerings and AI-enabled capabilities to serve seniors through our community-based platform."

The Company cautions that the estimated number of operation centers and paid members is based on management's current estimates and remains subject to further internal verification and reconciliation. The Company is not currently providing financial guidance regarding revenue, profitability, adoption rates or future operating results for its planned senior care subscription model.

The Company recently furnished a corporate presentation on Form 6-K, which is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1958133/000118518526004086/dxst6k091526.htm?, and included updates on its business development and AI-powered senior care initiatives. This announcement is intended to further highlight the Company's continued progress in developing community- and home-based elderly care services in China.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through its operating subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China's aging population. For more information, please visit the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to continue developing its senior care platform and service offerings, expand its operation-center network, refine its service packages and pricing framework, and develop its AI-enabled capabilities. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Investors can identify these statements by words or phrases such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "believes," "will," "may," "could," "potential," and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wfsir.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)