Glidewell Announces Unlimited Lab Design Service Exclusively for fastmill.io Owners

New service helps practices deliver same-appointment restorations without learning design software.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Glidewell, America's foremost digital dental laboratory, today announced Unlimited Lab Design, a restoration design service for the fastmill.io In-Office Mill, delivering lab-grade design support with no additional fee per design.

Unlimited use of the design service is now available with the purchase of the fastmill.io system, and existing users can add it to their system. It covers every restoration the system can mill, including screw-retained crowns, single-unit crowns, multi-unit crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and bridges. The new service is designed to make digital dentistry easier for doctors by eliminating the need to navigate computer-aided design (CAD) software.

With Unlimited Lab Design, doctors simply scan the patient and submit the intraoral scan to Glidewell through fastdesign.io software. A Glidewell technician then designs the restoration and returns the digital file to the practice, with single-unit crown designs averaging 15 minutes. Using the fastmill.io In-Office Mill, practices then mill the restoration in-house, delivering a high-quality, same-day crown while the patient remains in the chair.

"Many doctors want the advantages of digital dentistry, but they also want the option of not designing crowns themselves," said Rob Brenneise, Chief Growth Officer at Glidewell. "Unlimited Lab Design gives them that opportunity. Practices can start delivering same-appointment restorations without needing to learn new design software, train additional staff, or rely on in-house design expertise."

The service is intended to help practices transition into digital workflows faster while reducing training demands on staff. By eliminating the need to design restorations in-office, practices can put their milling investment to use immediately rather than delaying implementation while teams learn new software workflows.

The fastmill.io further simplifies same-appointment dentistry through the use of fully sintered BruxZir restorations that require no additional sintering or firing after milling. Without the need for a post-processing oven, doctors can deliver a BruxZir restoration from mill to mouth with no extra steps.

The fastmill.io system, which has been newly redesigned, includes the fastdesign.io Software and Design Station, a one-year warranty, training, unlimited support, and Unlimited Lab Design. Bundle options featuring the fastscan.io Scanning Solution powered by Medit are also available.

For more information about Unlimited Lab Design and fastmill.io, visit glidewelldental.com/io/promos/fastmill-design.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-announces-unlimited-lab-design-service-exclusively-for-fast-1220945