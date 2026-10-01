dlivrd Technologies Inc: dlivrd Technologies Expands Enterprise Delivery Network with Grubhub Integration

New integration gives Expedite, Nibble ONE, and FULFLLD customers access to Grubhub's nationwide delivery network.

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / dlivrd Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise delivery management and logistics technology, today announced its integration with Grubhub, expanding the delivery network available across its portfolio of enterprise delivery solutions. The integration is now live, giving Expedite , Nibble ONE , and FULFLLD customers access to Grubhub's nationwide delivery network for both catering and on-demand deliveries.

The addition of Grubhub strengthens the dlivrd Technologies delivery ecosystem, enabling restaurants, caterers, and enterprise brands to automatically match every order with the most appropriate delivery provider based on operational needs, geography, service requirements, and capacity. Through Expedite's intelligent delivery orchestration, brands can seamlessly dispatch deliveries to Grubhub alongside other national, regional, and local delivery partners, increasing delivery reliability and geographic reach.

"Our mission has always been to give brands complete confidence that every order can be fulfilled by the best delivery partner available," said Chris Barnes, Executive Vice President of Dispatch Solutions at dilvrd Technologies. "Adding Grubhub to our delivery network gives our customers another trusted nationwide option and helps ensure every order can be matched with the right driver. We are thrilled to bring this partnership to market."

"We're excited to partner with dlivrd Technologies to expand how restaurants, caterers, and enterprise brands can access Grubhub's nationwide delivery network," said Rachel Winkelman, Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships at Grubhub. "This integration reflects our commitment to meeting merchants where they are and providing flexible solutions that support their unique operational needs. By making Grubhub's nationwide delivery network available across the dlivrd Technologies ecosystem, we're helping businesses access reliable fulfillment, expand delivery coverage, and efficiently serve customers at scale."

The integration extends value across the dlivrd Technologies portfolio. Expedite customers gain another nationwide delivery provider within their existing orchestration workflow. Nibble ONE customers can seamlessly route catering orders through the expanded delivery network, while FULFLLD customers can supplement their private fleets with Grubhub's nationwide delivery network when additional delivery capacity or geographic coverage is needed.

The Grubhub integration is available immediately for all eligible customers across the dlivrd Technologies ecosystem.

About dlivrd Technologies

dlivrd Technologies develops enterprise delivery technology that powers every stage of the delivery lifecycle. Its portfolio includes Expedite, a delivery orchestration platform that intelligently routes orders across a network of national and regional delivery providers; FULFLLD, a last-mile delivery management platform for operating private driver fleets; and Nibble ONE, a catering order management platform built for restaurant brands. Together, these solutions help restaurants, caterers, and enterprise brands optimize delivery, improve operational efficiency, and scale fulfillment across both catering and on-demand channels. Learn more at https://dlivrd.io .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is a leading U.S. ordering and delivery marketplace dedicated to connecting customers with their favorite local restaurants, merchants, and convenience retailers. Grubhub elevates online ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Part of Wonder, Grubhub features over 415,000 merchants in more than 4,000 U.S. cities.

About FULFLLD

FULFLLD, a dlivrd Technologies company, is a dispatch and fleet management platform built for brands. The platform helps catering, foodservice, and multi-location restaurant brands manage in-house drivers, integrate external delivery providers, and maintain full brand control with real-time tracking, route optimization, and a single dashboard across every delivery channel. Learn more at www.fulflld.com .

About Nibble ONE

Nibble ONE, a dlivrd Technologies company, is a catering technology company helping restaurants grow and manage their catering business through a single, integrated platform. Nibble ONE combines branded online catering ordering, customer relationship management, and delivery management, giving restaurants the tools to attract customers, streamline operations, and build lasting relationships.

About Expedite

Expedite, a dlivrd Technologies company, is a last-mile delivery platform that helps businesses power smarter, faster, and more reliable deliveries. Built for catering, restaurant, retail, e-commerce, and other high-touch delivery operations, Expedite connects businesses with a nationwide network of professional independent drivers through proprietary delivery management technology. With real-time tracking, intelligent driver matching, seamless POS and ordering integrations, and customizable logistics solutions, Expedite empowers brands to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. Originally launched as dlivrd, Expedite continues to redefine last-mile logistics by turning every delivery into a competitive advantage. Learn more at expedite.io

Media Contact

Name: Chris Barnes

Email Address: chris.barnes@dlivrd.io

Phone Number: 2153603993

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dlivrd-technologies-expands-enterprise-delivery-network-with-grub-1228508