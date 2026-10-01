Resilient Energy Inc. Expands Client Roster; Continues/Advances..... Acquisition Talks with Multi-Million Dollar Energy Firm

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID:RENI) (the "Company"), a rapidly expanding energy infrastructure and oilfield services provider, today announced a dual-milestone corporate update, demonstrating significant operational momentum alongside the execution of its aggressive sector consolidation strategy. The Company has significantly expanded its active client roster and deployed additional processing equipment to meet surging regional demand. Simultaneously, Resilient Energy has entered into advanced strategic discussions regarding the potential acquisition of a premier, cash-flowing energy infrastructure and production company.

Key Strategic & Operational Highlights:

Rapid Operational Scaling: Driven by robust market demand, the Company has successfully added new commercial customers to its roster, accelerating immediate top-line revenue.

Equipment Fleet Expansion: To support its growing client base, RENI has expanded its specialized operational assets, increasing its daily processing capacity for tank cleaning and hydrocarbon recovery.

High-Value Acquisition Target: The candidate under review generates multi-million dollars in stable annual revenue and possesses a deeply entrenched, recurring revenue model.

Institutional Client Roster: The target company serves an elite customer base, including multiple Fortune 500 energy corporations and established regional independent operators.

Synergistic Asset Footprint: In addition to owning direct, producing oil assets, the target operates complementary oilfield infrastructure services, matching RENI's core business model.

This potential transaction represents another major piece of the puzzle in Resilient Energy's blueprints for rapid, aggressive expansion within the oil and gas services sector. By integrating this target's massive operational footprint, RENI aims to substantially multiply its consolidated earnings power while creating powerful cross-selling opportunities."We are executing our aggressive expansion strategy at a record pace, and this dual announcement marks a profound milestone for our shareholders," said Jon Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of RENI. "Operationally, our team is hitting its stride-bringing on new clients, deploying more equipment, and driving immediate revenue growth. On the M&A front, entering talks with a multi-million dollar operator that boasts Fortune 500 relationships represents the exact type of high-velocity, cash-generating target we promised to pursue. This acquisition is a perfect strategic fit that will accelerate our scale, expand our infrastructure network, and solidify RENI as a major force in the energy services sector."While discussions are progressing smoothly, the closing of the transaction remains subject to the completion of due diligence, negotiation of a definitive agreement, and standard corporate approvals. Management looks forward to providing further updates as binding milestones are finalized.

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID:RENI) is a Houston-based publicly traded energy infrastructure and oilfield services company. The Company actively acquires, integrates, and operates high-quality, asset-backed energy service businesses - with a core focus on saltwater disposal (SWD) operations, fluid handling systems, oilfield logistics, and industrial centrifuges. Driven by a disciplined consolidation strategy, RENI focuses on identifying cash-generating infrastructure targets that insulate corporate earnings from oil price volatility while building scalable, long-term enterprise value.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events, potential acquisitions, and operating performance, and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results, including the closing of any potential acquisition, could differ materially from those projected due to various risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:

Jon Bianco, CEO

jon@resilientenergyinc.com

Corporate Website: Resilient Energy Inc.

SOURCE: Resilient Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/resilient-energy-inc.-otc-reni-expands-client-roster-continues%2fadvances.....-a-1230042