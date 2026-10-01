Onelife Fitness to Open 110,000-Sq Ft Flagship Destination at Tysons Galleria in the Former Saks 5th Avenue

A resort-caliber wellness destination at Tysons Galleria Club will open late 2027, featuring luxurious locker rooms, indoor pickleball, a 6-lane indoor saltwater pool, 5 boutique studios, a dedicated recovery suite, and more.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / Onelife Fitness, one of the fastest-growing fitness companies in the country, with 76 locations open and in development, today announced plans to build a flagship 110,000-square-foot, one-of-a-kind fitness destination at Tysons Galleria. Set at the former Saks 5th Avenue at 2201 International Drive, in the heart of one of the region's premier shopping and dining locations, Onelife Fitness Tysons Galleria will become one of the largest fitness and wellness destinations in the DMV.

Onelife Fitness Tysons Galleria is designed as a place members come to belong, not just to work out: a refuge between work and home, where the architecture, equipment, and hospitality are all built around delivering real results and providing a haven to live a happier and healthier life. The design pairs warm, elegant interiors with best-in-class training and a full floor of recovery and restoration, with the heart and hospitality Onelife Fitness members already know.

Onelife Fitness Tysons Galleria will set a new standard for premium fitness in the DMV, offering amenities from indoor pickleball and a massive 14,000-sq ft strength training facility to Strike Boxing, Reformer Pilates, HYROX training, an expansive Kids Club, a 6-lane indoor saltwater pool, hot tub, cold plunge, sauna, and a full recovery suite with red light therapy, HydroMassage, and more.

"Every Onelife Fitness member who walks through our doors is working towards something: more energy for their kids, a stronger body as they age, or an hour that belongs only to them. We are designing Onelife Fitness Tysons Galleria around those moments," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness. "We are delivering the epitome of luxury experiences, proven programs, and authentic personalized care made accessible to residents throughout Northern Virginia."

The Onelife Fitness Tysons Galleria announcement is the latest in the company's strategic growth and investment arc across the East Coast:

Onelife Fitness acquired two Phaze 3 Fitness clubs in Huntsville and Madison, Alabama on September 2, 2026, totaling five clubs in the state.

Onelife Fitness Ashburn opened in Northern Virginia in July 2026.

Over the past year, Onelife Fitness has opened additional clubs in Raleigh-Durham, NC, Atlanta, GA, and Birmingham, AL.

Onelife Fitness has clubs opening in the coming months in Lee Branch, AL, Towson, MD, Annapolis, MD, Bel Air South, MD, and Mosaic District, VA, each designed to continue elevating the fitness experience in those markets.

Every Onelife Fitness club provides approximately 100 local jobs.

Onelife Fitness has over 76 locations open or on the way across the East Coast. To learn more, visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/tysons-galleria and for career opportunities, visit https://careers.onelifefitness.com/.

ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS: Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness develops welcoming and modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising amenities and service. Backed by Josh Harris's 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 76 locations open or under construction across DC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more at onelifefitness.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Rebecca Churchill, Marketing, rc@churchillcommunicationsllc.com, 917-518-9789.

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-to-open-110-000-sq-ft-flagship-destination-at-ty-1230058