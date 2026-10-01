Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Brand Content, a Boston-based independent creative agency founded in 2001, has announced that Kelly Gross Douglas has assumed ownership and the role of CEO. Founder Doug Gladstone, following more than two decades of leadership, has completed his transition to the agency's next generation.

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Key Takeaways:

Kelly Gross Douglas assumes ownership and the role of CEO at Brand Content as founder Doug Gladstone completes his transition to the agency's next generation.

Brand Content continues serving commercial brands while deliberately expanding its nonprofit and cause-driven work, guided by a strategy to build brands worth rooting for and to bring equal creative firepower to causes worth fighting for.

The agency advances this commitment through its longstanding low-bono model that reserves capacity for nonprofits at reduced rates without compromising the team or the level of strategic and creative rigor.

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About Brand Content

Brand Content is an independent creative agency based in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 2001, the agency brings brand thinking and finely crafted content together for brands and causes alike, holding both to one creative standard. Because great work does great things. Its integrated team works across brand strategy, creative, design, messaging, content, digital and marketing activation.

For brands worth rooting for. For causes worth fighting for.

For more information, visit brandcontent.com.

Source: Brand Content

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316912