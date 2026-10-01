ATL Turbine Services strengthens Barnes Aerospace's global repair network with specialized turbine component repair capabilities that will serve as a platform for growth across the region.

Barnes Aerospace, a global provider of component engineering, manufacturing and repair solutions for the aerospace industry, today announced the acquisition of ATL Turbine Services Ltd. ("ATL Turbine Services"), a Dundee, Scotland-based specialist in the refurbishment and repair of hot-section gas turbine components, marking Barnes Aerospace's first dedicated component repair and overhaul presence in Europe.

The acquisition establishes Barnes Aerospace's initial Component Repair and Overhaul (CRO) footprint in Europe, expanding the company's aftermarket presence and strengthening its ability to serve customers in the region. ATL Turbine Services brings established in-region repair, assessment, coating, and engineering capabilities that complement Barnes Aerospace's existing global repair network and broaden the company's ability to support customers throughout the turbine engine component lifecycle.

"Establishing our Component Repair and Overhaul presence in Europe is an important part of Barnes Aerospace's strategy to grow our business and better support customers where they operate," said Mike J. Mosley, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes Aerospace. "ATL Turbine Services brings specialized repair capabilities, technical expertise, and an established presence in a strategically important market. Together, we will be better positioned to solve complex turbine engine challenges and provide responsive aftermarket solutions to customers in Europe and around the world."

ATL Turbine Services has more than 30 years of experience repairing and refurbishing gas turbine components. Its in-house capabilities include component assessment, engineering, repair, and coatings, supporting customers across civil aerospace, defense aerospace, industrial turbine, and marine turbine markets. The addition of ATL Turbine Services will provide Barnes Aerospace with an in-region platform to serve European aftermarket customers while increasing access to specialized component repair capabilities. The acquisition is expected to create opportunities to broaden the repair solutions available to existing and new customers, support development of additional repair capabilities, and strengthen coordination across Barnes Aerospace's global aftermarket network.

"Customers increasingly value access to high-quality repair capabilities closer to their operations," said John McKirdy, Senior Vice President of Strategy Growth, Component Repair and Overhaul, Barnes Aerospace. "ATL's presence in Scotland expands our ability to support customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa while adding complementary technical capabilities to our global repair portfolio. This combination will allow us to build on the strengths of both organizations and pursue new opportunities to provide customers with responsive, technically differentiated aftermarket solutions."

"Joining Barnes Aerospace represents an important next chapter for ATL Turbine Services," said Wayne Thompson, Operations Director, ATL Turbine Services. "Our organizations share a strong focus on engineering expertise, quality, and responsive customer support. Combining ATL's specialized repair and coating capabilities with Barnes Aerospace's broader global network creates opportunities to expand the solutions we provide customers while continuing to invest in our people and capabilities in Scotland."

The acquisition follows Barnes Aerospace's August 2026 acquisition of Jet AirWerks LLC, which expanded Barnes Aerospace's commercial aeroengine inspection, repair, overhaul, and disassembly capabilities in North America. Together, these investments support Barnes Aerospace's strategy to build a broader global aftermarket network capable of providing full lifecycle component solutions closer to customers.

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace is a premier provider of the full life-cycle supply and repair of complex aeroengine components from fan to exhaust. The Barnes Aerospace global facility footprint provides responsive aftermarket component repair and overhaul (CRO) services for both commercial and defense aeroengine platforms and provides high-value solutions to major OEMs, MROs, and airlines. In addition, Barnes Aerospace manufactures critical engine components with leading precision machining, fabrication, and assembly capabilities, earning its reputation as a trusted supply chain partner to major OEMs. For more information, please visit www.barnesaero.com.

About ATL Turbine Services

ATL Turbine Services, based in Dundee, Scotland, specializes in the repair and refurbishment of hot-section gas turbine components for civil aerospace, defense aerospace, industrial and marine applications. The company's in-house capabilities include component assessment, engineering, repair and restoration, thermal and diffusion coatings, machining, welding and brazing, heat treatment, nondestructive testing and metallurgical laboratory services. ATL Turbine Services supports customers across a broad range of turbine platforms and is accredited to CAA/FAA Part 145, AS9110C and ISO 9001 standards and holds NADCAP accreditation for nondestructive testing.

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Media Contact

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nwills@barnesaero.com