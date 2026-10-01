The U.S. distributed solar market added almost 1.6 GW of new capacity in the second quarter of 2026, maintaining a steady buildout rate across behind the meter installations. According to the latest quarterly Big Impact of Small Solar report published by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR), total solar power accounted for 55% of all new electric generating capacity added to the national grid in Q2 when combining large-scale and small-scale assets. While solar retained its position as the primary source of new U.S. electricity capacity, its relative market share contracted compared to ...

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