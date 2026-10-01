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ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2026 16:38 Uhr
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ZetrOZ Systems: sam 3.0 Now Covered Under Workers' Compensation and Secondary Insurance for Professional and Collegiate Athletes

ZetrOZ Systems expands access to its newly launched wearable ultrasound device, continuing its broader commitment to making recovery care and medical education more accessible.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / ZetrOZ Systems announced today that sam 3.0, its newly launched wearable ultrasound device for soft-tissue injury recovery, is now covered under workers' compensation and secondary insurance for professional and collegiate athletes. The coverage is intended to make it easier for eligible patients to access the device without paying entirely out of pocket.

sam 3.0, introduced earlier this year at the National Athletic Trainers Association's annual meeting, is the latest evolution of ZetrOZ's Sustained Acoustic Medicine technology, built on the foundation of the sam 2.0 device with improvements to battery performance, charging speed, and temperature regulation. The FDA-cleared device is designed to help athletes and other active people recover from soft-tissue injuries without surgery or opioid pain medication, and it's backed by 48 U.S. and global patents and more than 40 peer-reviewed studies, according to ZetrOZ.

Insurance coverage removes one of the most common barriers between an athletic program's medical staff and a treatment they already know works. For team physicians, trainers, and college and pro athletic departments deciding what to put in front of an injured athlete, sam 3.0 is now something they can access under existing coverage rather than requesting as an out-of-pocket purchase. For additional information on coverage, pricing, or how to obtain a sam 3.0 device, contact info@samrecover.com.

The announcement continues a broader pattern for ZetrOZ of expanding access to sam technology on more than one front. The company sponsors the Orthopaedic Foundation's Manhattan Medical Immersion Camp, a hands-on summer program that introduces high school and college students to surgical simulations and medical technology as they consider careers in medicine and biomedical engineering.

"A great device doesn't help anyone if the people who need it can't get it covered," said Dr. Lewis. "Insurance coverage for sam 3.0 means an athletic trainer or team physician can put this in front of an injured athlete as a real option, not just something we hope they'll pay for out of pocket. That's the access piece we've been working toward since we launched sam 3.0 this year."

"The SAM 3.0 and its newest technology have enhanced my overall treatment experience and have allowed me to continue to recover better after all my workouts!" Peyton McDaniel - Former JMU - Women's basketball

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading the way in sports medicine healing innovations, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology, with 46+ patents, and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions. sam is a cost-effective, non-invasive, drug-free modality used to treat soft tissue injuries and chronic pain.

Media Contact:
Catherine Hoblin
Media Contact, ZetrOZ Systems
choblin@zetroz.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/samr-3.0-now-covered-under-workers-compensation-and-secondary-insuran-1229070

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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