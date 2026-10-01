Bannister Plumbing: What's Causing Drain and Sewer Problems in East Texas-and How Can Homeowners Fix Them?

Bannister Plumbing & Air explains how tree roots, buildup and aging sewer lines can lead to recurring clogs and backups-and when a simple drain cleaning may not solve the underlying problem

JACKSONVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / A slow drain may seem like a minor plumbing annoyance. But when drains repeatedly clog, toilets gurgle or multiple fixtures begin draining slowly at the same time, the problem may be deeper than the kitchen sink or shower.

For East Texas homeowners, tree roots, accumulated grease and debris, aging pipes and underground line damage can all contribute to drain and sewer problems. Knowing the difference between an isolated clog and a larger sewer-line issue can help homeowners address problems before they become more disruptive.

"Homeowners often focus on the drain where they first notice the problem, but that drain may only be where the symptoms are showing up," said Brandon Bannister, owner of Bannister Plumbing & Air. "If the same clog keeps returning or several drains are having problems at once, it's worth finding out what is happening farther down the plumbing system instead of repeatedly treating the symptom."

What Causes Sewer and Drain Problems in East Texas?

Some of the most common causes include:

Tree root intrusion. Tree roots naturally seek moisture and can enter sewer lines through existing cracks, deteriorated connections or loose joints. Once inside, roots can expand and collect waste and debris, restricting the flow through the line.

Grease, hair, soap and other buildup. Everyday materials can gradually accumulate inside drain lines. Kitchen grease and food waste can coat pipes, while hair and soap residue commonly contribute to bathroom clogs. Items marketed as "flushable" can also create problems because they may not break down as readily as toilet paper.

Aging pipes and connections. Older plumbing materials can deteriorate, corrode, crack or develop weak connections over time. A recurring blockage in an older home may therefore be a symptom of the condition of the pipe itself rather than simply something lodged inside it.

Ground movement and damaged sewer lines. Underground pipes can shift, crack, sag or become misaligned as soil conditions change over time. These problems can create areas where wastewater and debris collect, increasing the likelihood of repeated blockages.

How Do You Know if a Clog Could Be a Sewer-Line Problem?

A single slow sink or shower often points to a localized drain problem. Problems involving several fixtures can indicate something farther down the system.

Homeowners should pay particular attention to multiple slow drains, recurring clogs, toilets that gurgle when other fixtures are used, sewage odors, wastewater backing up into tubs or showers, or unexplained wet areas in the yard.

"The pattern matters," Bannister said. "One clogged sink and several drains backing up throughout a home are very different plumbing problems. Proper diagnosis helps determine whether the solution is clearing a drain or investigating the main sewer line."

Can Tree Roots Damage a Sewer Line?

Roots typically take advantage of an existing weakness rather than penetrating a completely intact pipe. A small crack or compromised joint can release enough moisture to attract roots. Once roots enter the line, they can grow and trap grease, paper and other waste.

Removing the obstruction can restore flow, but if roots entered through damaged pipe, simply clearing them may not correct the underlying defect. Recurring root intrusion can therefore be a reason to inspect the condition of the sewer line itself.

When Is Drain Cleaning Enough-and When Does a Sewer Line Need Repair?

The appropriate repair depends on what is causing the blockage.

Routine buildup may be resolved through professional drain cleaning. More persistent problems may require further evaluation to identify roots, damaged sections of pipe, misaligned connections or other structural issues.

This distinction can be especially important when a homeowner has experienced the same drain or sewer backup repeatedly. Continually clearing a blockage without determining why it returns can delay identification of a larger plumbing problem.

How Can Homeowners Prevent Drain and Sewer Problems?

Preventative habits can reduce stress on a home's drain system. Bannister recommends keeping cooking grease and oil out of drains, limiting what is flushed down toilets, using drain screens to catch hair and debris, and paying attention when a slow drain becomes a recurring problem.

Homeowners with older plumbing systems, mature trees near sewer lines or a history of recurring backups may also benefit from having the system professionally evaluated before a complete blockage occurs.

"The goal is to catch the warning signs while homeowners still have options," Bannister said. "A drain that keeps slowing down or backing up is telling you something. Finding the cause early is much better than discovering the problem after wastewater is coming back into the house."

East Texas Drain Cleaning and Sewer-Line Services

Bannister Plumbing & Air provides residential and commercial plumbing services throughout Tyler, Jacksonville and surrounding East Texas communities, including drain cleaning and diagnosis of more complex plumbing problems. The family-owned company has served East Texas since 2007 and also provides 24/7 emergency service

For homeowners experiencing recurring clogged drains, sewer backups or other plumbing concerns, professional diagnosis can help determine whether the problem involves ordinary buildup or a larger issue within the drain or sewer system.

For more information or to schedule plumbing service, visit BannisterPlumbing.com or call (903) 541-2266.

About Bannister Plumbing & Air

Bannister Plumbing & Air is a locally owned and operated home services company serving East Texas since 2007, with locations in Jacksonville and Tyler. Specializing in plumbing and HVAC services, Bannister provides expert solutions including leak detection, slab leak repair, drain cleaning, sewer services, water heater repair and replacement, and HVAC system repair, maintenance, and installation.

With a team of more than 100 employees and thousands of customer reviews averaging 4.9 stars, Bannister Plumbing & Air is recognized for delivering high-quality workmanship and a customer-first experience. They have received multiple community-driven awards, including Best of Readers' Choice - Best Plumber in Jacksonville (2025) and Locals Love Us - Best Plumber in Tyler (2024, 2025-2026).

The company is led by founders Brandon and Brandy Bannister and remains committed to serving the East Texas community with integrity, accountability, and dependable service.

Contact: Dana Cobb The Barbershop Marketing, dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com 972.955.9747

SOURCE: Bannister Plumbing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/whats-causing-drain-and-sewer-problems-in-east-texas-and-how-can-homeowners-fix-them-1229910