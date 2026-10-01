PriceToCompare.com has launched a fully online signup experience that lets homeowners and businesses compare electricity rates, contract terms and suppliers and complete enrollment independently online, while retaining the option to work with an energy advisor.

Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - PriceToCompare.com launched a fully online signup experience on September 21, 2026, giving homeowners and businesses an additional way to compare available rates, select an electricity plan and complete enrollment independently.

Residential and commercial customers browsing Price To Compare can review side-by-side comparisons of available electricity plans, rates, suppliers and contract options. The expanded marketplace connects plan comparison and enrollment within the same online session, allowing customers to select a plan and complete signup in minutes.

Business customers evaluating new electricity contracts can use the business energy rates calculator to review rate estimates before selecting a plan through the marketplace, and consult the business electricity page for details on commercial contract terms and supplier options. Customers who prefer guided support can still work directly with an energy advisor to select a plan, with the new self-service option offered alongside that existing advisor-led process rather than replacing it.

Mike Naughton, Owner of PriceToCompare.com, said: "We're excited to launch a fully online signup experience on PriceToCompare.com that makes it easier for both businesses and households to find opportunities to save on their electricity contracts. Customers can still choose to work directly with one of our energy advisors, but this new feature gives them the flexibility to independently select a plan and complete their signup entirely online, whenever it's most convenient for them."

About PriceToCompare.com

Price to Compare works to provide businesses and homeowners across the nation with access to energy rates and plans. With over 15 years of industry experience, its expert brokers and analysts have carefully curated positive relationships and partnerships with suppliers to provide its clients with energy solutions. It provides online side-by-side residential comparisons to help homeowners select a new plan with ease, and helps businesses navigate the commercial energy market with hand selected plans and expert support from its brokers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316918